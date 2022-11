It’s Neck and Neck for Measure C

With only 29.4% of the vote counted, Measure C is neck and neck between the “No’s” and the “Yes’s” — 50.15% Yes versus 49.85% No. There’s less than 1,000 votes between them. This is as of 7 am Wednesday morning, the day after.

The next unload of vote totals will not occur until 5 pm on Thursday, Nov. 10.

When the U-T published its results this morning, the “Yes’s” had a 1409 vote lead. Now, at these latest results, there’s only a 623 vote difference.