UC San Diego Geophysicist: ‘Sports Arena Is Going to Be All Underwater in 10 or 20 Years’

Helen Fricker is a geophysicist at UC San Diego who studies ice sheets such as the ones in Greenland and Antarctica. Back in August, she stated:
“The amount by which the ice is being added to the ocean is increasing. And we know that from satellite monitoring as well. What we are seeing is we’re actually tracking the high end of the worst case scenario of the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) projections.”
Residents of San Diego will see the effects of rising sea levels in their lifetimes, as coastal flooding becomes more frequent and longer in duration, she said. Fricker pointed out that some low-lying areas will soon be underwater, specifically the area around San Diego’s Sports Arena, known as the Midway District.
“So Sports Arena? Honestly, they want to build all this housing on a floodplain, which in 10 or 20 years time is going to be all underwater. I’m really sorry, but the ice sheets are melting!”
The development future of the Midway is, of course, on November’s ballot. Measure C, if passed, would eliminate the 50-year old height limit of 30 feet over the entire Midway planning area.
LOL, this is a laughable poorly thought out take. NOAA has projected sea level to rise by 2100 to be *at most* around 5 feet. In other words, it will be nowhere near the elevation of the sports arena, which is around 20 feet above sea level.
This nothing more than a fear mongering attempt by the OB Rag to convince its readers that the removal the the 30 foot height limit is somehow tied to rising sea levels, when in reality, allowing more dense housing in and around downtown San Diego will help mitigate climate change.
Robert, a couple of things: don’t forget the King Tides; and you have turned it upside down. This is a warning that the area about to be redeveloped and possibly have its height limit eliminated will be underwater in 10 to 20 years. That’s all. It’s not “fear mongering” to say the unpleasant truth.
King Tide *might* end up impacting the Sports Arena by the 2100s, assuming that there is not effort to mitigate climate change, which densifying the Midway plays a small part in. The water, in the worst case scenario, 100 years from now, would have to rise 15 feet above the mean seal level to pose a threat… and that is dependent on the laughable assumption that there is nothing done to keep the sea out.
It is fear mongering, purely so.
The geophysicist said 10 to 20 years. I’ll go with her rather than your unverified assertions. It’s actually very devious not to admit that the Midway is right now susceptible to flooding, and then along with King Tides and the melting of the glaciers, faces serious challenges.
What’s laughable is your claim: “allowing more dense housing in and around downtown San Diego will help mitigate climate change.”
There’s no shortage of doomsdayers or deniers when it comes to sea level rise. But some simple facts are, it is occurring, and there are portions of Midway that are already prone to flooding during king tide events.
Some sea-level rise scenarios can be found here, starting on page 193. It also calls for raising the grade to protect structures from flooding.
https://www.sandiego.gov/sites/default/files/midway_-_pacific_highway_community_plan_sept_2018_0.pdf