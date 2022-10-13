Barbara Bry Flips on 30-Foot Height Limit in the Midway District

In a report on their Politifest event held last weekend, the Voice of San Diego’s Scott Lewis highlighted an apparent flip by County Assessor candidate Barbara Bry on the 30-foot height limit in the Midway District.

“One of the fiercest debates at Politifest this year featured the two candidates for the obscure office of county assessor/recorder/clerk. Jordan Marks, a Republican, who works in the office now as assessor taxpayer advocate and former City Councilwoman Barbara Bry, a Democrat, who ran for mayor in 2020, ….

“… one of the most interesting exchanges came when I asked them about some important ballot measures and how they would cast their votes.

Bry supports height limit exemption…: When she ran for mayor, Bry had championed neighborhood concerns about new housing and development and she was an outspoken opponent, in 2020, of Measure E, which would have allowed developers to construct buildings higher than 30 feet in the Midway neighborhood. Measure E passed but a judge threw it out after opponents successfully made their case that the city had not studied the impact of the change adequately in its environmental review.

Bry said that’s now been addressed in the new initiative, Measure C.

“I’m comfortable. What I really think the city is going to need to do though to get it passed, is to deal with the appropriate infrastructure for the community,” she said. …

Marks was unwilling to take a stand on any of these measures. He said the assessor should remain neutral. …

This flip by Bry is huge. Up to now, at least, her position on protecting the height limit in the Midway has been clear. Back in May of 2020, I reported:

The San Diego City Council Rules Committee voted yesterday, May 13, 3 to 1 – with Councilmember Barbara Bry the only ‘nay’ vote – to push Jen Campbell’s measure to rescind the 30-foot height limit in the Midway area towards the November ballot. …

As KPBS reported, “Councilwoman Barbara Bry, in the midst of a mayoral campaign, voted against putting the measure on the ballot, arguing it was not an urgent need for the city,….” Bry’s opponent for mayor is Assemblymember Todd Gloria, who supports the measure.

Two years ago, Rag columnist Colleen O’Connor wrote a post outlining 5 reasons to vote for Bry for mayor:

The fourth reason is perhaps the most important. Bry opposes elimination of the longstanding 30-foot height limit west of Interstate 5. That limit is being picked away in the Midway area via a ballot initiative this fall.

Supported overwhelming by the people of San Diego nearly 50 years ago, the height limit was designed to preserve “the unique and beautiful character of the coastal zone of San Diego,” and to prohibit buildings that obstructed “ocean breezes, sky and sunshine.”

Who wants to live in a cement jungle of sunless high-rise buildings in the midst of a pandemic? New York, anyone?

Have we been duped? Or was Bry’s previous position genuine and now she is … just comfortable? Any thoughts on our endorsement have been trashed.