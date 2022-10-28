Pickleball at Robb Field and Over $2 Million in Improvements at Dusty Rhodes on Agenda of Mission Bay Park Committee — Tues., Nov.1

Pickleball at Robb Field and over $2 million dollars of improvements for Dusty Rhodes Park are on the agenda of the Mission Bay Park Committee, Tuesday night, November 1.

The Committee advises the Park and Recreation Board on the development, utilization, and policies regarding Mission Bay Park.

The Committee meets at 6 pm at the Santa Clara Recreation Center, 1008 Santa Clara Place in Mission Beach, San Diego, CA 92109.

The following is currently on the committee’s Action / Adoption Agenda:

The Pickleball Association of San Diego requests Mission Bay Park Committee support of the following conceptual plans:

A) Updating our former proposal to repurpose some tennis courts at Robb Field and/or

B) Construct new courts at a vacant location within Robb Field. Presented by Stefan Boyland

Immediately following the regular Committee meeting, at 6:30 pm the Mission Bay Park Improvement Fund Oversight Committee meets (same place, same station).

And on its agenda is the Allocation of Mission Bay Parks Improvement Funds to Various Projects, which include $2,215,000 worth of improvements to Dusty Rhodes. And those include a public restroom, improvements to the parking lot, and a playground:

Dusty Rhodes Comfort Station $444,000.00,

Dusty Rhodes Parking Lot $327,000.00,

Dusty Rhodes Playground, $1,444,000.00

The action item requests the oversight committee to approve $10,807,066.53 of Mission Bay Park Improvement Funds to the various projects, which include other than Dusty Rhodes the following: