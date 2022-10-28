Ocean Water Advisory Issued for Ocean Beach

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued an ocean water advisory Thursday, Oct. 27, for Ocean Beach, from the OB Pier north 600 yards.

They are advising people to avoid water contact as bacterial levels may exceed health standards.

From the County Department:

Advisories are issued to warn beach users as follows:

– A Bacterial Exceedance Advisory is issued when ocean or bay water sample results exceed State health standards due to high bacteria levels.

DEHQ directs beach users to avoid contact with ocean and bay waters in the advisory area.

Beach water quality monitoring uses bacterial indicators to test for the presence of possible pathogens.

The bacterial indicators are not specific to humans, and may be from other sources including wildlife, pets, soils, and rotting vegetation like kelp. Ocean or bay waters with elevated bacterial indicators may contain human pathogens that can cause illnesses.

The County Department also issued advisories for beaches from Del Mar south, citing unhealthy levels of bacteria. Specifically, the department also advised beachgoers of bacterial levels at Tidelands Park in Coronado, Camino del Oro and Paseo Grande in La Jolla Shores, San Dieguito River Outlet in Del Mar, and Tourmaline Surf Park in Pacific Beach. An advisory is already in place for the same reason in La Jolla Cove and Children’s Pool in La Jolla.