Donna Frye vs Jen Campbell on Measure ‘C’

Here are examples of the stark differences between Donna Frye, former San Diego councilwoman, and current District 2 councilwoman, Jen Campbell, regarding Measure C on the November ballot.

At an October 20, 2022 Peninsula Community Planning Board meeting, Campbell stated the following:

(Measure C) is very important because it concentrates on housing… making new transportation routes so that all that traffic jam going home, coming into Point Loma, is gone and fixed.

We need to have parks there and we desperately need a new sports entertainment arena, and so, with all of that starting on the 48 acres that the City can lease, next we have 900 more acres around it.

And hopefully the people who have property in the Midway area will get the hint that they need to spread their wings, do new things, build new housing, build new neighborhoods…”

In today’s San Diego Union-Tribune’s Letters to the Editor, Donna Frye wrote:

Actually, Midway area sounds ‘coastal’ to me

Measure C doesn’t do what the voters are being led to believe.

It will not necessarily add 2,000 affordable housing units and 20 acres of public parks because none of that is included in the ballot measure text.

Measure C removes the 30-foot, voter-approved height limit to allow for high-rise development in the Midway-Pacific Highway area of the Coastal Zone.

Measure C does not correct an “error in judgment” on the part of the voters from 50 years ago when the area was included as part of the Coastal Zone.

According to the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan, this area “was historically an area of tidal marshes and flats where the San Diego River branched at the mouth of Mission Valley to flow into both San Diego Bay and False Bay (now known as Mission Bay).”

Sounds pretty coastal to me. Please vote “no” on Measure C.