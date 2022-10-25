OB’s Dog Beach Closed — Once Again

According to the County’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality, Dog Beach is closed and a “no water contact” advisory has been issued for both humans and dogs. The closure is due to bacterial levels possibly exceeding health standards.

The closure is from the San Diego River outlet to 300 yards south. It has been in affect since Monday, Oct. 24.

One report states the closure is due to a sewage spill upstream in the San Diego River that is impacting ocean waters and may cause illness. Ocean waters will remain closed until sampling and field observations confirm these areas are safe for water contact.

This is the second time since late August that OB’s Dog Beach has been closed for possible contamination. A week after the August spill, the source was identified:

It turns out there was a sewage spill into the river from a storm water drain coming from Mission Hills. It not only caused an unusually strong stench but is likely the reason water in the area turned a milky color.