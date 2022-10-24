Coastal Access Photo Contest Has Only 1 More Week

The “Coastal Access” photo contest being run by the group Keep the Coast 30 has only one more week to go. We’ve had several entries thus far, so get your photo in for the “Best” and the “Worst” views of San Diego’s coastal access.

The contest will end on Halloween, Monday, October 31. There are only two categories and the winner of each will be awarded $100. Sent entries to the Rag at our email address: obragblog@gmail.com with your full name and street address, as well as the address of “The Best” entry.

The Best

Contestants can submit photos of what they consider the “best” views of San Diego’s coastal access. Only one photo is allowed per contestant. The photos must be of San Diego and the contestant must be a resident of either the city or county of San Diego. Send them via email to the OB Rag (obragblog@gmail.com) and we will post any submittals.

The Worst

Photos of the “worst” views of San Diego’s coastal access will be accepted. And they can be photo-shopped. Only one photo per contestant. The base photo must be of San Diego but other images for the final shot are acceptable. The contestant must be a resident of either the city or county of San Diego. Send them via email to the OB Rag (obragblog@gmail.com) and we will post any submittals.

Entries will be judged by the committee of Keep the Coast 30. When submitting entries, contestants are requested to send full name and a street address (which we will keep confidential).