Stay Out of the Water at Dog Beach – Possible Contamination Due to Sewage Spill Upstream

Swimmers, surfers and other beachgoers at Dog Beach in OB are advised to stay out of the ocean and nearby San Diego River due to a sewage spill upriver.

A precautionary advisory has been issued for Dog Beach at the San Diego River Outlet in Ocean Beach, due to a sewage spill that happened earlier Tuesday, Aug. 30, upstream.

The advisory is expected to be in place for 72 hours until tests confirm the water is safe to swim in.

From Beach & Bay Water Quality Program:

Precautionary Advisory: Ocean Beach – Dog Beach (due to sewage spill upstream in San Diego River that may impact ocean waters)

Station: San Diego River outlet to 300′ South (FM-010)

Status Since: August 30, 2022

Bacteria levels may exceed health standards. Avoid water contact in the advisory area

ADVISORY:

Advisories are issued to warn beach users as follows:

A Bacterial Exceedance Advisory is issued when ocean or bay water sample results exceed State health standards due to high bacteria levels. A Precautionary Advisory is issued when DEHQ determines there is a potential for elevated bacteria due to dredging, lagoon opening or other sources in the

vicinity of coastal areas.



DEHQ directs beach users to avoid contact with ocean and bay waters in the advisory area. Beach water quality monitoring uses bacterial indicators to test for the presence of possible pathogens.

The bacterial indicators are not specific to humans, and may be from other sources including wildlife, pets, soils, and rotting vegetation like kelp.

Ocean or bay waters with elevated bacterial indicators may contain human pathogens that can cause illnesses.