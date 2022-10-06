Navy’s Project Website for NAVWAR ‘Revitalization’ – Get on Mailing List

Welcome to the Project Website for the revitalization of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command’s (NAVWAR) facilities on the Old Town Campus (OTC) at Naval Base Point Loma, San Diego, California

The project website provides the latest information on the Navy OTC Revitalization project.

What’s next? Navy to Issue Competitive Solicitation in 2022.

The Navy intends to begin a competitive solicitation process in late 2022 to identify a potential Naval Base Point Loma Old Town Campus Revitalization Developer

What’s Coming

The Navy anticipates issuing a competitive solicitation in late 2022 to identify a potential master developer for revitalization of NAVWAR’s facilities at Naval Base Point Loma’s Old Town Campus (OTC). The Navy will work with the potential master developer on multiple options for the private development of OTC (Alternatives 2 through 5 in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement), while continuing to evaluate the feasibility of a NAVWAR-only development funded by traditional military construction methods (Alternative 1 in the Draft EIS).

In keeping with the Navy’s commitment to the revitalization of the OTC, engagement will continue with the regulatory community, Federal, state, and local, and with our local stakeholders and neighbors.

Background

OTC serves as NAVWAR’s headquarters. NAVWAR’s mission is to identify, develop, deliver, and sustain information warfighting capabilities to enable Naval, Joint, and Coalition operations from seabed to space. The current OTC facilities are beyond their useful life and do not comply with current seismic design requirements, applicable anti-terrorism force protection standards, or provide sufficient controlled access and independent utility systems for secure spaces. Inadequate and obsolete facilities negatively affect NAVWAR’s cyber warfare mission, security, and workforce safety. The proposed revitalization of NAVWAR’s facilities on OTC would meet design standards for safety and security and would enable sustainment of NAVWAR’s national defense mission.

The purpose of selecting a potential master developer is to develop more site-specific details for revitalization of OTC before a final alternative is selected and thoroughly analyzed using the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process. The competitive solicitation process for a potential master developer at this stage in the NEPA process is in response to public and agency comments received on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) that requested additional details before a decision is made and a Record of Decision is signed. Some members of the public and public agencies – such as the California Coastal Commission and the California State Historic Preservation Office – requested more specifics on how a commercial developer might design and develop the site under Alternatives 2 through 5 evaluated in the Draft EIS. The site-specific details will help inform the Navy’s required environmental analyses under statutes such as NEPA, the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), and the Coastal Zone Management Act (CZMA).

About the Project

The Naval Base Point Loma Old Town Campus is home to Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR). NAVWAR needs new mission-capable and modern facilities to support its cyber security mission. The Navy is considering plans to maximize the value of approximately 70.5 acres of Navy-owned underutilized property at the Old Town Campus to support NAVWAR needs. NAVWAR provides $3.2 billion annually to the San Diego regional economy. The potential redevelopment would bring additional economic benefits to the region through the construction and operation of new commercial, residential, and transportation facilities.

Public Involvement

Next Steps

Navy to Issue Competitive Solicitation in 2022

In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) of 1969, as implemented by the Council on Environmental Quality, the U.S. Navy prepared a Draft Environmental Impact Statement (Draft EIS) for the Navy OTC revitalization. The Draft EIS evaluated the potential environmental effects associated with modernization of OTC to support NAVWAR’s current and future operational readiness. An EIS is considered the appropriate document for analyzing the proposed action to modernize NAVWAR’s facilities on OTC through demolition, construction, and renovation of buildings, utilities, and infrastructure. The Draft EIS was available for public comment from May 14, 2021 through August 12, 2021.

In response to public and agency comments requesting additional details before a Record of Decision (ROD) is signed, the Navy intends to identify – through a competitive solicitation process – a potential master developer that can work with the Navy to develop more detailed site plans before a final alternative is selected. These development plans will help inform the Navy's required environmental analyses under statutes such as NEPA, the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), and the Coastal Zone Management Act (CZMA). The Navy anticipates issuing a competitive solicitation (Request for Qualifications/Request for Proposals) in 2022. The Navy will work with the potential master developer on multiple options for the private development of the site, while continuing to evaluate the feasibility of a NAVWAR-only development funded by traditional military construction methods.

Public Involvement

The Navy is updating the Navy Old Town Campus (OTC) Revitalization project timeline and sequence of events. This update is in response to public comments received on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) requesting additional details before a Record of Decision (ROD) is signed. To accommodate this request, the Navy intends to identify – through a competitive solicitation process – a potential master developer that can work with the Navy to provide prospective site plans before finalizing the EIS. There will be additional opportunities for public involvement before a Final EIS and ROD are published.

The Navy will use a variety of communication methods to ensure the public is kept aware of progress on the project and opportunities to be involved. To add your name to the mailing list to receive notifications, please click here or on the Mailing List button below. The Navy also has a project phone number ((888) OTC-NAVY / (888) 682-6289) for any questions or requests. Please note this is a recorded line, but your call will be returned within approximately two business days.