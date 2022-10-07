Keep the Coast 30 and ‘No’ on C Press Conference – A Video

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the passage of Prop D, the 30-foot height limit, a group of San Diego residents has launched a campaign to honor the historic vote by urging fellow residents to vote against the greatest threat in half of century to the height limit – Measure “C” on the November ballot.

A press conference was held to announce the celebration and campaign.

Video by Charles Landon