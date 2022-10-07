Keep the Coast 30 and ‘No’ on C Press Conference – A Video

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the passage of Prop D, the 30-foot height limit, a group of San Diego residents has launched a campaign to honor the historic vote by urging fellow residents to vote against the greatest threat in half of century to the height limit – Measure “C” on the November ballot.
A press conference was held to announce the celebration and campaign.
Video by Charles Landon
Charles Landon captured the entire press conference and all the speakers.
Here’s KUSI’s report by Dan Plante
and here is Fox5SanDiego’s report (they had to interview termed-out GOP councilman Cate for a “balanced” report)