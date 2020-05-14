Barbara Bry Only Councilmember to Oppose Placing 30 Foot Height Nix in Midway for November Ballot; Gloria Supports Measure

The San Diego City Council Rules Committee voted yesterday, May 13, 3 to 1 – with Councilmember Barbara Bry the only ‘nay’ vote – to push Jen Campbell’s measure to rescind the 30-foot height limit in the Midway area towards the November ballot.

The entire Council still needs to vote on it sometime this summer. Councilmember Chris Cate has joined Campbell in recent months pushing the initiative to “open up” the Midway District to more large-scale development.

As KPBS reported, “Councilwoman Barbara Bry, in the midst of a mayoral campaign, voted against putting the measure on the ballot, arguing it was not an urgent need for the city,….” Bry’s opponent for mayor is Assemblymember Todd Gloria, who supports the measure. Again, from KPBS:

Nick Serrano, a spokesman for Assemblyman Todd Gloria, Bry’s opponent in the mayor’s race, said Gloria agrees with the committee’s decision to advance the measure and “give San Diegans the opportunity to consider a new life for the Sports Arena property.”

If the Council approves the measure for the November ballot and if a majority of San Diegan voters approve it, the measure would remove the Midway-Pacific Highway area from the 30-foot height restriction, voted into law in 1972 as a citizens’ initiative. Campbell’s vote – as the Councilmember representing the district – carries a lot of weight with her fellow Council members.

Proponents of the measure want to see major redevelopment in the Midway / Sports Arena area, as they view the community as the “sick child” of San Diego neighborhoods.

Campbell’s take, as per KPBS:

“We in San Diego are very familiar with this area and know that it desperately needs revitalization. It can become an area not only for a new sports or entertainment arena, but also a vibrant transportation, residential, commercial, recreational and employment area.”

The Midway-Pacific Highway Community Planning Group did vote unanimously last month to support the proposal. But the planning group has very few actual residents on it and mainly represents business interests in the area. So when the KPBS article reports that “many Midway residents … argue” for the measure, one has to take into account that the actual residents of the planning area in question have not really spoken on the issue. No polls have been taken of residents. So, we really don’t know what the residents think. Residents of the Midway have not been engaged in their so-called planning committee, and the planning committee has not done a good job of enlisting residents into their process. Few residents come to their meetings, and the annual election is held for one-half hour during the day, helping to prevent residents from participating.