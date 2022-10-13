OB Man Sentenced to 12 1/2 Years for Selling Fentanyl that Caused Fatal Overdose of Another OB Man

In the midst of a fentanyl epidemic in San Diego, an Ocean Beach man was sentenced recently to 150 months – or 12 1/2 years – for selling fentanyl to another Ocean Beach man who died of an overdose in 2020.

Anthony Souza, 47, was sentenced to federal prison by U.S. District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel for causing the death of Chad Stevens, 28, who worked for two years at the Wonderland Ocean Pub, a well-known OB restaurant.

According to the Beacon:

In his plea agreement, Souza admitted he provided four counterfeit M-30 pills laced with fentanyl, which are commonly called “blues,” to Stevens on Nov. 21, 2019. Those pills caused Stevens to have a near-fatal overdose, but he survived.

But about six months later, Souza again sold counterfeit “blues” to Stevens. Someone called police and asked for a welfare check on Stevens on April 29, 2020. Court records show police found him on the bathroom floor unconscious and not breathing. Stevens was rushed to a hospital where he died. The cause of death was due to the toxic effects of fentanyl and cocaine, according to court records.

As a result, Souza’s home was searched by police and 183 counterfeit pills that contained fentanyl and cocaine were found. He was arrested as well as his girlfriend, Alyson Marie Vaccacio, 32.

Souza pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, an offense that carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. He received credit for two years he has spent in prison before sentencing and was ordered to pay $21,000 in restitution.

Vaccacio pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute drugs containing fentanyl and cocaine and she will be sentenced Dec. 5. She remains free on $30,000 bond.

Stevens had a funeral in Lafayette, La., where his family lives, and his obituary thanked the employees of the Wonderland Ocean Pub. The obituary read:

“The outpouring of support and friendship expressed during the Wonderland sunset vigil held at the restaurant and the candlelight vigil in front of his residence was an extremely beautiful sign of love from all.

“Chad was a devoted friend to many, willing to do anything for anyone at the drop of a hat. He loved California and lived for surfboarding and skateboarding. His energy was contagious.”