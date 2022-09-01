September 2022 Events From the Ocean Beach Green Center

All events are online and free unless stated otherwise.

Every Saturday 10:30 am. Climate Mobilization Coalition Zoom Meeting September 3rd, 10th, 17th and 24th. Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/

Through September 7th “The Buses Are Coming.” This exhibition includes photographs, videos, AR experiences, and audio interviews that portray the role of the Freedom Riders in the Civil Rights Movement. Presented by San Diego African American Museum of Fine Arts More info: https://vanguardculture.com/6-17-9-7-the-buses-are-coming/ and https://www.facebook.com/sdaamfa/photos/pcb.2232801040210504/2232801016877173/

September 1st Thursday 8 am – 12 pm Introduction to Zero Waste with Richard Anthony Event by Zero Waste USA Interested in learning how Zero Waste has become a key component of community and business sustainability efforts across the US and the globe? Want to know more about the connect ion between Zero Waste and climate change, social justice and green jobs as well as the benefits to businesses pursuing Zero Waste?

Curious about Zero Waste planning and infrastructure as well as community and business certification? This lively 4-hour interactive class is for you! $100 Groups discounts available, as well as 2-for-1 scholarships. Ask your friends! No one turned away for lack of funds. More info: https://zerowasteusa.org/training/upcoming/?fbclid=IwAR08msAPBqUHkLhTd7EfunljdS4n5jcp1u66O1LaY1RaZtWZbt1mPsbRJjQ

September 1st Thursday 6 pm – 8pm “Amend: The Fight for America” Viewing and Discussion – Part 3 Event by Alliance San Diego 7755 North Ave. Suite 1, Lemon Grove, CA 91945 Join us for a collective viewing of “Amend: The Fight for America” followed by a dynamic discussion in the beautiful open-air studio on the grounds of an affordable housing complex in Lemon Grove. ASD is proud to partner with transenDANCE to bring people together in their studio to engage in the community. Come to all six sessions or choose a few, either way, we’ll be in the space to talk, connect, and share visions of a more inclusive democracy. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1385073401975407?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

September 1st Thursday 6 pm – 7:30 pm Why Racial Justice IS Climate Action – Workshop Event by SD350 Join the JEDI team for an engaging discussion on why racial justice is climate action. ALL SD350 members are welcome. We see the word “equity” everywhere these days, even in the ads of major polluting corporations, but how do we really achieve equity? What does that mean for the climate fight and why is it so important? We will facilitate conversations about these topics and discuss how we can tie these lessons into our existing work here at SD350.Each session will be 90 minutes, including time for discussion. We welcome your ideas and questions and hope we can all learn from each other. More info: https://sandiego350.org/event/civi_event_1393/?instance_id=279

September 3rd Saturday 11:40 am – 2 pm Protest @ Del Mar Race Track Event by Ellen Ericksen Ongoing protests to educate/disrupt the cruelty of horse racing. We will meet inside the track to the entrance to the facility, to greet everyone! Feel free to bring a homemade sign. More info: https://www.facebook.com/ellen.ericksen

September 5th Monday 10 am Machinists Union Labor Day Action – Press Conference & Picket Machinists Union Local Lodge 1484 Members Machinists Union Hall 5150 Kearny Mesa Rd These factory-trained technicians who take excellent care of your vehicle at Mercedes Benz of San Diego are negotiating with Penske Management for a new union agreement. Management has unlawfully changed working conditions and committed unfair labor practices in the process. The members of Machinists Union Local Lodge 1484 were forced to file unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board. Join us on the picket line after our scheduled press conference in support of their striking efforts for a fair contract! More info: https://www.facebook.com/sdlaborcouncil/photos/a.3308443399255558/4826015037498379/

September 7th Wednesday: Know Your Rights: Law Enforcement Encounters.

September 14th Wednesday: Protecting Your Rights Event by Pillars of the Community and Exhaling Injustice All workshop sessions are free. RSVP is required. If you have any questions please contact Webinar host: Tasha@exhalinginjustice.org More info:

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10225052255367023&set=a.1073317086625 https://www.facebook.com/sdpotc

September 8th Thursday 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm Earth For All: A Survival Guide for Humanity Event by North County Climate Change Alliance Please join us to hear from Owen Gaffney, a global sustainability analyst, writer, and head of media at the Stockholm Resilience Centre. This talk will be a wake-up call, a call to action, and an antidote to despair! There is no charge for this online event but you must register in advance: https://us02web.zoom.us/…/tZ0sd-Grqj8sHtdS7wFNwuclHLe-3… Our speaker will discuss “the state of the planet’s health” from a scientific point of view. We will gain an understanding of where humans have and have not exceeded the capacity of the planet to support life, as illustrated in the book “Breaking Boundaries” which Owen co-authored with Johan Rockstrom. This book surveys the latest thinking in planetary science as published in the peer-reviewed Nature and Science magazines.We will also learn about Owen’s latest book, “Earth for All”, which will be published on September 19th. A collaboration with five other authors, it uses a unique analysis to answer the question, “What is required for all of humanity to have a good life within planetary boundaries”? Owen will take us through the five extraordinary turnarounds needed to achieve this goal. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/755849725640219?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

September 10th Saturday 10 am – 11:30 am Raising Backyard Chickens Workshop – County of San Diego and Solana Center Highlands Organic Orchard & Farm 1095 Julian Orchards Drive Julian, CA 92036 Join Solana Center’s experienced educators for this free workshop where you will learn the basics and many benefits of raising chickens at home. From producing beautiful, high-quality eggs, assisting in keeping waste out of the landfill, to protecting your garden from pests – chickens have a lot to offer! Plus, they are fun pets that are guaranteed to make you smile. Now that’s something to cluck about! More info: https://solanacenter.org/inspire_events/raising-backyard-chickens-workshop-county-of-san-diego/

Check out Solana Center’s other great workshops too numerous to list https://solanacenter.org/events/

September 10th Saturday 9 am – 12 pm Famosa Slough Work Party Event by Friends of Famosa Slough; 4285 W Point Loma Blvd, San Diego 92110 Work Party at Famosa Slough with San Diego Audubon Society – to remove invasive plants, maintain and improve trails, and take care of California native plants. RSVP to info@famosaslough.org . More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1230201857383417/1246254215778181?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

September 10th and 11th 10 am – 5 pm Home Energy and Electric Vehicle Show by Fully Charged Live San Diego Convention Center 111W Harbor Drive San Diego 92101 The two-day event will feature (almost) every EV available today, from commercial vehicles to electric bicycles and scooters, plus information on charging solutions. This makes it the perfect opportunity to see what is out there and mingle with a like-minded crowd. There will be over 30 electrifying live sessions with expert panelists over the two days covering all the hot topics in the world of Electric Vehicles and Cleantech. Tickets $25 – $50 More info: https://fullycharged.live/us/

September 11th Sunday 11 am – 2 pm The San Diego Really Really Free Market Teralta Park 40th & Orange in City Heights. As a community we have many more resources than we do as individuals. If we share our resources, we won’t need to buy as many new ones. This is a chance to give and get cool stuff for absolutely free. Simply bring the things around the house you aren’t using anymore, put them in the “free pile” and look around to see if there is anything you’d like to take yourself. Please no big items. More info: https://www.facebook.com/sdrrfm/

September 11th Sunday 1:30 pm Socialist Feminist Placard Making Workshop Event by Party for Socialism and Liberation Miramar Overlook Park. 11417 Scripps Ranch Blvd, San Diego 92131 Meet us under the red tent. Come join us for a free pizza lunch at our Socialist Feminist Workshop to learn about the importance of getting involved in current mass movements for abortion and lgbtqia+ issues. Make sure to stay and craft with us as we show you how to make your own sturdy placards for future protests! More info: https://www.facebook.com/PSLSanDiego

September 13th, 15th, 20th and 22nd Cancel Miramar Air Show. Overpass bannering. Event by Vets for Peace The military role in greenhouse gas emissions and climate concerns compel 14 community, climate, faith and peace groups to oppose Miramar air show. More info: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1249070039260675&set=a.662223197945365

September 14th Wednesday 7 pm Why California Needs a Reproductive Freedom Constitutional Amendment Event by League of Women Voters of San Diego, Planned Parenthood and Women’s March San Diego Women’s reproductive freedom has been profoundly affected by the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision on June 24, 2022. As a result, California will put a constitutional amendment on the November 2022 ballot. California Proposition 1, Right to Reproductive Freedom Amendment (2022), amends the California Constitution to make it illegal for the state to deny or interfere with the reproductive freedom of individuals in their most intimate decisions. This includes the fundamental right to have an abortion and the fundamental right to choose contraceptives. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/800974517604966/?ref=newsfeed

September 14th Wednesday 4 pm Rally to Save Right Whales Event by Oceana in Southern California; Join us for a virtual rally to save right whales! Get an update on the status of this critically endangered species and learn how to take action to protect them. More info: https://www.facebook.com/OceanaSouthernCalifornia/photos/a.1134918523307300/2643281679137636/

September 15th Thursday 6 pm -7:30 pm The Empowered Citizen’s Guide: 10 Steps to Passing a Law that Matters to You ” Book Talk with Pat Libby Event by League of Women Voters of San Diego and USD Mother Rosalie Hill Hall Warren Auditorium 5998 Alcala Park, San Diego 92110 $15 – $20 More info: https://www.classy.org/event/%22the-empowered-citizen’s-guide%22-book-talk-with-pat-libby/e423516

September 17th Saturday 9 am – 3 pm Elevate, Empower, and Rise Up Together: CCL Inclusion Conference Event by Citizens Climate Lobby Climate change impacts all life, but especially people in frontline communities, who are left out of important conversations about taking climate action. Our first diversity and inclusion virtual conference will bring individuals from all backgrounds together in unity, community, and trust. Join the conference to form connections with fellow climate advocates and walk away with tools of empowerment and confidence. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/444419274408473

Sept 17th Saturday 9 am – 3 pm Sixth Annual San Diego Environmental Leadership Summit. The theme: The Future of Conservation. Event by Environmental Center of San Diego Fowler Ballroom in the Parma Payne Goodall Alumni Center at San Diego State University. It will be an all-day conference for 125 leaders of environmental organizations in the San Diego Region. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Jennifer Norris, Deputy Secretary for Biodiversity and Habitat at the California Natural Resources Agency. Panel discussions will focus on the 30×30 Campaign and on engaging more young people in conservation action. $35 includes vegan lunch. A $6 parking pass is required to park on-site. We recommend carpooling or taking the Green Line trolley to SDSU. More info: https://sandiegoeco.org/6th-annual-environmental-leadership-summit/

September 17th Saturday 9am – 12 pm 38th Annual Coastal Cleanup Day, Presented by I Love A Clean San Diego Protect the region’s natural environment, waterways and the ocean on Coastal Cleanup Day. With over 70+ cleanup sites across the region, Coastal Cleanup Day is San Diego’s largest single-day environmental cleanup effort. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1693695071001011/?ref=newsfeed

September 17th Saturday 11 am – 1 pm “Mental Health and the Impact of Hate: A Forum on the Asian American & Pacific Islander Experience During Covid” Event by Asian Solidarity Collective along with Asian Pacific Islander Community Actions (APICA) and the San Diego Public Library Skyline Hills Library at 7900 Paradise Valley Rd, San Diego 92139 Join us for the first forum of our Community Care series, on the impact of hate and COVID on our Asian American and Pacific Islander community well-being. More info: https://www.facebook.com/asiansolidaritycollective/?ref=page_internal

September 17th Saturdays 9:30am – 12:30 pm to October 15th Master Composter Course – City of San Diego and Solana Center Tecolote Canyon Nature Center 5180 Tecolote Road San Diego, CA 92110 The Master Composter course provides training in the art and science of composting through lectures, demonstrations, and a field trip. Master Composter certification requires attendance at all 5 classes, as well as 30 volunteer hours of related community service. Meet new people in this fun, hands-on course and develop your composting knowledge, all while serving your community! Class size is limited. $25 More info: https://solanacenter.org/inspire_events/master-composter-course-city-of-san-diego/

September 17th Saturday Dinner 6:30 – film 7:45 San Diego Arab Film Festival Presents Special Screening of Palestinian Documentary Jenin Jenin Museum of Photograph Arts 1649 El Prado, San Diego 92101 in Balboa Park across from the Lily Pond 2002 Documentary about the deadly confrontations between armed Israeli soldiers and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. Award winning film is banned in Israel. An interview with director Mohammad Bakri from Palestine will follow the screening. Film $15 Dinner optional $15 More info: https://sandiegoaff.org/

September 19th Monday 10 am – 12 pm Electric Induction Kitchens – The Future is Now and We’re Cooking With Magnets! Event by San Diego Green Building Council With the push to decarbonize the buildings we live and work in, decarbonizing our kitchens is a key piece to the puzzle. In this session we will discuss how cooking with induction technology is not only good for our environment, our health, and well-being it is also a great way to cook. The presenters will go into how induction cooktops work, what are their advantages over other types of cooktops, why induction cooktops are better for your health, and discuss case studies in both residential and commercial settings. More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/eic_09192022

September 23rd Friday 5 pm – 6:30 pm Global Climate Strike San Diego Waterfront Park 1600 Pacific San Diego 92101 Students around the county and the world are holding a Global Climate Strike on Sept 23 to demand a bold response to the climate crisis. “Adults keep saying we owe it to the young people, to give them hope, but I don’t want your hope. I don’t want you to be hopeful. I want you to panic. I want you to feel the fear I feel every day. I want you to act. I want you to act as if the house is on fire, because it is.” – Greta Thunberg More info: https://sandiego350.org/event/civi_event_1401/?instance_id=302 and https://climatestrikesd.org/

September 29th Thursday to October 2nd Sunday Fall Riverbed Homeless Census Event by The San Diego River Park Foundation Join us for our seasonal census on homeless populations throughout the riverbed. In general, having a better understanding of the population and locations of people living in the riverbed informs advocacy (by SDRPF and others) to justify bringing additional homeless services and outreach to the riverbed. Our organization’s mission is generally focused on the ecology of the San Diego River, but we are committed to helping partner on sustainable solutions to the environmental and human challenges of people seeking refuge in the riverbed. We bring our expertise and familiarity with the riverbed to these partnerships with expert social scientists and outreach workers, in hopes that collaboration might yield better outcomes for both people and the river. More info :https://sandiegoriver.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/? need_id=668833&utm_content=bufferdccc5&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_campaign=buffer&fbclid=IwAR3gdsZfh-6C6Bo8lFEY6Kpr0OZLhPzV9cDdrqEd58pL7D7UDVLgNHbsTmU

Climate News: Bill Mc Kibben blog about new Climate legislation https://www.rsn.org/001/zeitgeist-matters-if-you-want-to-know-who-changed-manchins-mind-you-did.html?fbclid=IwAR0Q2l9PxLZmJwE4IF7A0_YSuQN9bBqJib2cQniuSo1cm9UFYczNKTH6jf0

To keep up to date on Women’s rights go to: Women’s March San Diego https://womensmarchsd.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/womensmarchsandiego/?ref=page_internal They also recommend the following groups: Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Women’s March, MoveOn, UltraViolet, ACLU, the Liberate Abortion Coalition, SEIU, NARAL Pro-Choice America, United State of Women, and MomsRising

For Black Lives Matter and other communities of concern connections check out our list of social justice groups. Also many environmental groups are now embracing communities of concern, especially Climate groups that work on climate justice. Go to “get involved page” for their links http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html

An excellent source for events and credible information from local and national sources is Peace San Diego at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PeaceSanDiego

A good source for events related to climate change and sustainability issues is San Diego Climate Action Network https://www.sdclimatenetwork.org/calendar/

New events are always happening….please check http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/events-calendar.html for updates to the event list

Also visit our “get involved” tab http://www.oceanbeachgreencenter.org/get-involved.html for various group’s websites. Check their events page for their habitat restoration work parties, beach clean-ups, committee meetings, workshops, field trips etc.