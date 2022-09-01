New Orleans Nuclear Utility Up To No Good — Again

By Michael Steinberg / Black Rain Press

Nuclear Shutdown News September 2022

In downtown New Orleans, Entergy Corporation’s highrise headquarters looms ominously over mere mortals in the French Quarter and on Bourbon Street.

On August 2 the Baton Rouge Louisiana Advocate reported, “Louisiana Public Service Commission Suing Federal Energy Commission.” (FERC). The Advocate explained that the lawsuit alleged that FERC ” is slow walking a decision regarding Entergy’s Grand Gulf nuclear plant.”

The LS PSC filed suit in the federal Fifth Circuit Court charging unacceptable “delays in resolving complaints against Entergy’s Grand Gulf plant that is costing customers $four million a month ” in just one of many open cases.”

FERC only has 15 months to grant refunds over complaints of Entergy overcharging ratepayers. By dragging its feet in taking action, the lawsuit alleges, FERC allows Entergy to cause “irreparable injury to consumers.”

The LA PSC refused a $75 million Entergy offer to settle overcharging claims, while the New Orleans City Council rebuffed its $116 million one, commenting “that amount would not come close to making New Orleans ratepayers whole.”

Meanwhile, Grand gulf seems to be shut down as often as not. It was closed for a good while after Hurricane Ida hit last year, was shut down from July 13-31 this year, not restarting until August 9.

