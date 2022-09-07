OB Historical Society: ‘Peeling Back 10,000 Years of San Diego History’ – Thurs., Sept. 15

Ocean Beach Historical Society Presents

Richard Carrico – “Peeling Back 10,000 Years of San Diego History”

Thursday, September 15, 2022, 7:00 pm

Water’s Edge Faith Community

1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., San Diego

Cost: FREE

This Event Will Also Stream Live on YouTube.

Richard L. Carrico is a professor of American Indian Studies at San Diego State University. With a B.S. in anthropology from SDSU and a Master’s in history from the University of San Diego, Carrico is a specialist in California Indian history and the rich culture and ethno-history of southern California tribes. A popular speaker and lecturer, he is a frequent contributor to anthropological and historical journals.