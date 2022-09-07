Trump’s Sorry Ass Should Be in Jail

by Ernie McCray

I was just thinking

if I had stolen

a bunch of classified

U.S. documents

and hid them in my basement

and the FBI had to come and get them,

and I had the nerve

to ask for a

“Special Master Review”

of some kind

to look at what’s there’s

and what’s mine,

they would look at me

as though I had lost my freakin’ mind

and my behind

would be thrown in jail

in world-record-time

and the “public defender”

assigned to me would explain to me

that this ain’t nothing

compared to what life

is going to be like for me

after I’m found guilty

and sent off to a federal penitentiary

where I will be provided

room and board

until the day they drive my old body

off to a mortuary.

Oh, it’s one thing

to know that justice

for some

is different than how it is for you,

but seeing such a truth

played out in front of you

over and over again,

seemingly without end,

in full view,

is heart-stopping

and jaw dropping

and outright sickening.

I mean, come on,

what the hell.

Trump’s sorry ass

should be in jail,

then the pen.

Lock his butt up!

And let the rejoicing begin!