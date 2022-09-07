by Ernie McCray
I was just thinking
if I had stolen
a bunch of classified
U.S. documents
and hid them in my basement
and the FBI had to come and get them,
and I had the nerve
to ask for a
“Special Master Review”
of some kind
to look at what’s there’s
and what’s mine,
they would look at me
as though I had lost my freakin’ mind
and my behind
would be thrown in jail
in world-record-time
and the “public defender”
assigned to me would explain to me
that this ain’t nothing
compared to what life
is going to be like for me
after I’m found guilty
and sent off to a federal penitentiary
where I will be provided
room and board
until the day they drive my old body
off to a mortuary.
Oh, it’s one thing
to know that justice
for some
is different than how it is for you,
but seeing such a truth
played out in front of you
over and over again,
seemingly without end,
in full view,
is heart-stopping
and jaw dropping
and outright sickening.
I mean, come on,
what the hell.
Trump’s sorry ass
should be in jail,
then the pen.
Lock his butt up!
And let the rejoicing begin!
Justice is NOT blind.