Professional Architects Criticize Design Process for New Expanded OB Library

The San Diego Chapter of the American Institute of Architects has issued a blistering critique of the design process for OB’s new, expanded library. The new design will be on display at tonight’s OB Planning Board meeting.

In undated letters to Mayor Gloria, Councilmember Campbell, and other officials, the architects claimed there was a “flawed design process and substandard outcome” for the new plans, and that “The community deserves better; it deserves well-designed civic assets that will endure the test of time.”

AIA San Diego says they will attend tonight’s Ocean Beach Planning Board meeting to advocate for professional design services of the Library.

In the letters, AIA stated:

The City’s decision to shift project planning and design internally does not serve the public and taxpayers well and, frankly, is a letdown to our community. Subpar design executed by non-licensed staff will result in a project which lacks—

a meaningful connection to community; efficient circulation and access; deeply embedded sustainability; formal/spatial resolution; understanding of materiality in relationship to context;



Furthermore, this flawed process will inevitably result in increased project costs and a lower return on investment. The community deserves better; it deserves well-designed civic assets that will endure the test of time.

The notion that public work can be designed without the guidance and experience of San Diego’s architecture and design professionals sets a poor precedent for future public projects. Designing a public building entails design decisions that have the potential to impact the health, safety, and welfare of the public; licensed professionals are regulated and required by law to fulfill the mission of protecting the health, safety, and welfare of the public.

The letter ended

We hope you will consider re-engaging with an architectural firm for this project and others moving forward. AIA San Diego and the Regional Design Advisory Council urge the City to engage with the design community in the spirit of creating inspired public works for the public benefit— today and in the future—this is simply good stewardship.

It was signed by David Keitel, president of AIA, Leigh A. Eisen and Katee Chard, both of the group.

The city’s Engineering & Capital Projects Department responded in a letter, dated September 6, and denied any flawed process. Here is a portion of the response:

The City has been following a transparent process to keep the community highly involved in the design of their library.

The next steps for this project will be another joint meeting with the Ocean Beach Planning Board, scheduled for September 7th, to take vote to support the final concept chosen by the community and that has been designed by the City in collaboration with the community, consulting Historic Architect and Historic Planners.

The City is utilizing Design Build Project delivery method to successfully complete the project. The concept design chosen by the community will be used to complete the bridging documents for the Ocean Beach Branch Library Project.

Upon obtaining the Coastal Commission Permit, the project will go out through a publicly competitive proposal to designate a Design/Builder to complete this project.

This Design-Build process will transfer the project to new Architects and Design Consultants for the completion of the design process and the development of construction drawings. We do agree that architects offer inspired vision, talent and technical skill and expertise designing and executing public project efficiently and we encourage the American Institute of Architects San Diego and the Regional Design Advisory Council to participate in that process and to remain an important partner to the City of San Diego.

We would like to reiterate that we do understand your concern and do recognize the importance of Architects in the design process, we would like to assure that the process City is following is not “flawed” but a transparent one as it is outlined by the multiple City Council Policy in place.

In Addition, the City’s Engineering & Capital Project (E&CP) Department staff has been at the forefront of community engagement for not only this project but all the City’s Capital Improvement Projects.

Furthermore, the E&CP Department has led the way in sustainability design implementation not only implementing one of the most progressive Climate Action Plans but also Facility Energy management strategies that exceeds most of the nation standards.

The department staff consist of a large range of Licensed Engineers (also serve as Deputized City Engineers), Licensed Landscape Architects and Licensed Architect and other disciplines. We do consider that this concept design phase has been thoroughly developed for special resolution and context, especially considering the community needs, operational requirements, and the many limitations due to the site and environmental constraints.

It was signed by Rania Amen, Director, Engineering & Capital Projects.