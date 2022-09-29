‘Enjoy the NTC Park Waterway – You’re Paying for It’

Peninsula News from PLA

The waterway beside NTC Park is ready to transfer from the Navy to the City. Finally.

We checked our archives and found a story about the process in our newsletter on January 11, 2018. Here is a direct link to that story, which we thought would be the first of many about this inviting inlet. But there’s been little news until now.

The waterway is included with the land transfer from the Federal Government following their 1993 closure of Naval Training Center San Diego.

Before the exchange, however, the Navy needed to clean up a bunch of toxic stuff embedded in the mud below – copper, lead, zinc and DDT.

That’s done.

Now, the ‘pay up’ part of the story. David Garrick’s report in Tuesday’s Union-Tribune indicates we’re on the hook for a bundle.

“With the cleanup completed last year, San Diego officials say they expect the Navy to sue the city sometime soon to recover part of the costs for the cleanup. A spokesperson for City Attorney Mara Elliott said the city’s costs are expected to be in the millions.”

Garrick also resurrected a dream we had heard little about in recent years.

“The boat channel is a key part of ambitious plans to someday create a bay-to-bay water link. Such a link would connect San Diego Bay – at the end of the boat channel – to the San Diego River and Mission Bay by constructing a canal usable by small boats.”

Would that fit in with future plans for the Midway District?

As for the NTC Park waterway, enjoy it. You’re paying for it!