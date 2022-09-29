Surfrider to Hold Paddle Around OB Pier for the 30th Year – Sunday, Oct.2

Surfrider Summons Ocean Lovers to Paddle Around Ocean Beach Pier for the 30th Year

Event offers a mass display of solidarity for the protection of our coastline.

Ocean lovers and beach enthusiasts from throughout San Diego County can make a statement – wet or dry – in support of clean water at Surfrider Foundation San Diego County’s 30th annual Paddle for Clean Water, starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Ocean Beach Pier.

“The Paddle for Clean Water is a gathering for all San Diegans who love our coast and ocean,” said Alex Ferron, San Diego County Chapter Manager. “It’s a fun, family friendly event that shows elected officials and other decision-makers that clean water matters to all of us.”

The Paddle welcomes all paddle crafts – surfboards, stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, etc. – in a non-competitive paddle around the Ocean Beach Pier. It’s a mass display of solidarity for the protection of our precious coastline.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. with a free beach yoga session and breakfast for paddlers. The paddle will occur at 10 a.m., followed by a group photo, words from Surfrider Foundation leaders and guests, and a prize drawing featuring a surfboard and Jack Johnson concert tickets.

A local surf rock band will close out the event with a live set that begins at 12 p.m. Our emcee is local radio personality and longtime Surfrider supporter, Chris Cantore.

Guests can also visit booths hosted by our partners, which include Un Mar De Colores, San Diego River Park Foundation, Groundswell Community Group, Paddle For Peace, San Diego Coastkeeper, Run for the Sun, and San Diego Community Power.

Since 1992, the Paddle has raised awareness about the ongoing battle for clean water and a healthy coastline; it builds our ocean-loving community and gives us all the chance to raise our voices for the protection of our ocean, waves, and beaches – for all people!