City Crew Is Cutting Down Deceased Torrey Pine on Long Branch

As of this writing, neighbors on the 4600 block of Long Branch Avenue report that city crews are currently beginning to remove the dead Torrey Pine on that block.

(Having a glitch with the ability to transfer photos from my phone to my email, so I cannot post photos at the moment. Carole Landon-Stone has sent several of work crews sawing off limbs of the tree.)