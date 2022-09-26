Celebration of Kip Krueger’s Life – Saturday, October 1

Join friends and family at the celebration of life for our beloved and legendary comrade, Kip Krueger of Voltaire.

Kip passed on September 15 and is onto his next great adventure leaving us behind to celebrate his life.

This will occur Saturday October 1st at 2 pm at Jim Bell’s compound, 4862 Voltaire St.

Please bring your smiles, stories, love and vegan/vegetarian dish to share if you can.

Refreshments and music will be provided. Memorial wall will be present.

Please feel free to bring photos, ect to share. Come gather and …

“Everything will be Alright!!!”

(hat tip to Colleen Dietzel)