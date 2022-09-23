San Diego Municipal Pools – Neglect by Design?

Another Mess at the Mayor’s “Get It Done” App

By Colleen O’Connor

What is happening to the City of San Diego’s municipal pools is scandalous. Or it is the opposite of “benign neglect.” Developers’ dream.

Specifically, neglect by design. In the middle of a heat wave, San Diego has swimming pool hours and days reduced. Pool closed. Re-open sporadically. Then closed again.

The most egregious example is the Bud Kearns pool in North Park.

That pool is hardly open at all, and the excuses keep coming. Plumbing; painting; no lifeguards; redoing something more costly and unnecessary than the last excuses.

One friend who has been monitoring that specific pool’s never ending “non-opening” hours, just visited and wrote this:

“I drove to North Park on Monday… pool closed due to glass in the pool. Need to drain, clean and refill. Couldn’t give me an idea when it would open.”

Currently, there is a petition trying to get the once regular hours back in place; plus some additional hours that may never happen.

The petition circulating among the “wish we could still be swimming” community can be found here

Another example of good neighbors trying to fix problems that the city should have fixed eons ago.

Before promoting more giant development dreams and MEGA projects, perhaps the Mayor and Council should do their jobs. They obviously can’t maintain. Can’t sustain. And can’t deliver.

A Simple request. FIX THINGS BEFORE YOU DESTROY THEM. DO YOUR JOBS.

Bill Walton isn’t the only San Diego native complaining about the City’s decline in basic maintenance. He is just one of the most prominent to air his annoyance after being assaulted near Balboa Park.

The complaints keep coming. The Mayor ceases to “Just Get It Done.”

We are on our own. Save a Pool. Sign the Petition.