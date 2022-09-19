Kip Krueger Has Passed – 1953 –2022 — RIP

Over the weekend, we found out sadly that Kip Krueger had passed Thursday night, September 15.

In the hospital since late July with blood clots, and after a critical surgery in an attempt to save his life, Kip was finally diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer. He died in his sleep, done in by blood clot to his lungs.

Kip’s brother Rod is arranging for him to be cremated and there will be a ceremony at Jim Bell’s house — where Kip lived — in a couple of weeks.

Kip has been a mainstay on Voltaire Street for decades, and most recently you could find him and his hand-painted signs in front of the Green Center. Regulars, other OBceans, strangers and even tourists would drop by and visit with Kip and learn the latest news on the street.

Earlier in OB for a very long time, Kip’s name was synonymous with Green politics – Green Peace, the Green Party, the Green Store.

Arriving in OB in March of 1988, by April of 1989, he and Colleen Dietzel had opened the Green Store on Sunset Cliffs Blvd. in Ocean Beach. The green center moved to Voltaire Street not too long after, where it has consistently been open to the community as a resource since the early 1990s.

Born in Compton, California — and “proud of it” — Kip came into the world on March 6, 1953.

He will be sadly missed — and there will be an empty chair outside Jim Bell’s old house that no one else can fill. Rip, brother.