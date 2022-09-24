24th Annual OB Pier Pancake Breakfast – Sat., Sept.17

From the Ocean Beach Town Council

We’re back on the pier this year for the 24th Annual Pier Pancake Breakfast!

Bring your family & friends for a delicious full breakfast, a raffle and live music! We’ll also be serving up those positive OB vibes and the best views in San Diego!

Tickets available in bio or visit pierpancakes.com. $15 Adults, $8 kids.

Table sponsorships are available too! For $150 you’ll receive 8 tickets and 2 8.5×11″ ads on the table. Seating is rolling for the entire event, so lots of different folks will be sitting at your table!

All proceeds benefit the Holiday Food and Toy Drive and other OBTC Holiday initiatives.

Bring your own plate, mug and cutlery if you wish!

If you are interested in lending a helping hand the day of, please fill out our Volunteer Form prior to the event:

volunteer@obtowncouncil.org.