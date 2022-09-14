Making Students Aware Could Get Me in Trouble in a Classroom Today

by Ernie McCray
I might be in trouble
if I were in a classroom today,
approaching learning
as I did in the early 60’s,
trying to hip my students
to what was happening in their world,
first, letting them know who their teacher was
as a living breathing human being,
by telling them of my upbringing
as a Black boy
in a city
that withheld from me
rights given to me by virtue
of me being a citizen of the country,
my family going back to when the
slave ships docked
and let them out into
a world of misery.
I was delving unknowingly,
yet naturally,
into what is now known as CRT,
critical race theory,
and then I listened to their experiences
with feeling discriminated against,
no matter their color
or gender,
because everyone resents
being looked down upon,
and we’d spend times throughout the year,
in a variety of ways,
through singing or creating sketches
or writing prose and poetry
or dancing,
entertaining, aesthetically,
how we, as individuals,
might contribute to turning
our nation around.
I was trying to simply make them aware
that they can dream and pursue
such thinking.
I can’t ponder doing it any other way.
And, based on how I taught in those days,
I might be very much on the carpet these days
because if, say, a book was banned
just willy-nilly and out of hand,
I wouldn’t be able to wait
to get that piece of literature in my,
and my students’ hands,
so, we, like forensic scientists
or an Agatha Christie sleuth
can find clues
as to why some one didn’t want us to
skim through or peruse
a particular author’s views,
and then we’d debate what
we uncovered
and discovered
from our particular-points-of-view,
doing what citizens
in a free society or supposed to
and should do,
think things through,
critically,
as becoming aware
doesn’t always come easy.
And it would be almost impossible
to help students
understand their world
if you weren’t allowed to
say the word “gay”
as some communities
are trying to do today.
Now, back in my teaching days
“gay” wasn’t widely expressed
but I remember having to address
“He runs like a girl” attitudes
with the question
“What’s wrong with the way girls run?”
especially when, one year, the fastest runner in the school
was of the female persuasion,
and all I was getting at
was the fact
that when it comes down to it,
we’re all just humans,
deserving of respect.
And learning in a classroom
should be centered around the “truth,”
something the ban-minded folks
want no part of
and I can’t even imagine
me hiding reality
from students when making them aware
of their world
is central to why I ever wanted to teach
in the first place.
Oh, so like I said,
I might be in trouble
if I were in a classroom today,
in a society that’s leaning towards
dumbing down its citizenry.
Just thinking about it saddens me.
{ 0 comments… add one now }