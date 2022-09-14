Surprise! Surprise! City Council Chooses Mayor’s Pick for Sports Arena Redevelopment

Councilmember Raul Campillo Only One With Guts to Ask Tough Questions

In a non-surprising but indeed disappointing move, the San Diego City Council Tuesday, September 13, went 7 to 1 for Mayor Todd Gloria’s selection of a developer team to redevelop the Sports Arena area — Midway Rising.

Despite serious questions and issues raised by the Union-Tribune, La Prensa, CBS8 and the Rag, the council selected the development group with one of its main guys being, along with his spouse, the top contributor to Gloria’s mayoral campaign. The council choose the team who has a developer who did not disclose past lawsuits against it.

During the public comment period, these and more accusations were raised before the vote, but, as the Voice of San Diego reported: “the City Council fixed its attention on other aspects of the transaction.”

And we agree with the Voice, that “The sharpest line of questioning came from Councilman Raul Campillo, who was the lone vote against the project.” And he definitely deserves a shout-out for his role during the meeting. Here’s the Voice:

He interrogated members of the development team over the arena developer’s experience leading projects this large, allegations of wage theft from contractors who had worked for the group in charge of affordable housing in the project, the use of a complex tax subsidy arrangement to upgrade infrastructure near the property and the proposal’s lack of attention to childcare for future residents.

Before voting against the project, he said the proposal’s reliance on round numbers for the homes it includes – 4,250 overall and 2,000 with price controls – indicated it was a vague promise rather than a realistic proposal based on firm analysis.

Campillo also took issue with repeated assurances throughout the meeting that the Council’s vote merely selected the developer to begin formal negotiations, and was not a final decision. City staff reiterated that the Council could approve a final development agreement after the city had completed an environmental analysis, in 18 months to two years.

Realistically, he said, once the city devotes time and energy to one team and the other bidders move on, the city will not be incentivized to walk away from a deal and start over in two years. “It matters to me not just what you can propose but what you can deliver, and not just what you promise but what your track record is,” he said.

Campillo stood out and may have proved himself to be the “Anti-Gloria” pole within the local Democratic Party. God knows, it needs one.