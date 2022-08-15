‘What’s Up with the Mayors App?’

Part 5

By Colleen O’Connor

How many ways? How many times? How many places? How many photos? Does it take to clean up the city?

This is the fifth attempt to get Mayor Todd Gloria and members of the City Council to leave their white tablecloth lunches and walk just 8 blocks from their offices to see what residents, visitors, businesses, postal workers and taxpayers must wade through every day.

It is a disgrace as these photos demonstrate. It is also a serious health risk amid both a COVID and monkeypox medical emergencies.

We should be appalled. In fact, most San Diegans are more than that. They are outraged.

All of the photos below were taken on last Saturday morning, August 13, amid the homeless tent encampments.

One private security guard watching over the entrance to a couple of high-rise buildings, complained,” I take the bus in the early morning to start my job and there are rats running on both sides of the street.”

Yes, rats.

Not a surprise if you walk there. Or work there. As the guard explained, “It has gotten worse every year for the past three years.” The streets are filthy. How hard is power washing these sidewalks?

Where exactly? Alongside the old, now abandoned, downtown library. On the back sides of the downtown post office. Pick any block nearby and look at the overflowing trash bins.

One homeless, elderly woman explained how she “tried to keep this corner clean,” but it is not enough. When asked why the City isn’t collecting the trash, her answer: “They pick up sometimes 4 in the morning and 4 in the afternoon. Not enough.”

Another man nearby was washing gang graffiti off the back of City parking posts. And many establishments have hired private guards and erected rope lines to protect entrances.

So, look at the photos. And ask, “WHY?” in a rich city is this allowed to exist.

What good is the Mayor’s “Get It Done App” if this still isn’t getting done?