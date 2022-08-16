The Widder Curry Asks: ‘Who Is Going to Pay my Electric Bills?’

By Judi Curry

I heard this was coming. This, plus the proposed increase to my water bills, has me pondering if I should go back to teaching. After all, there is a teacher shortage, and at my age I might just have to go back to work just to pay my utility bills.

Yeah, I can hear you now! What the hell is the old negative widder talking about now? You mean you don’t know? What fun to be able to show you a copy of a “flash” from the Union/Tribune just a few days ago. Ready?

News Alert

Aug. 11, 2022

For subscribers: San Diego looks to eliminate nearly all natural gas by 2035. What does that mean for your home?

A dramatic update of city’s Climate Action Plan aims to retrofit 90% of buildings, including homes. But a cost estimate is still to come.

I don’t know about those of you that cook, but as a gourmet cook that has written three cookbooks and working on the 4th, I prefer cooking with gas. I can regulate it better; it doesn’t cost as much to use; and I can adjust the burners better than electricity.

But there is one part of the sentence above that really has meaning to me and that is that “it doesn’t cost as much to use.”

Has anyone looked at their electric bills lately? Has anyone paid attention to what they are trying to do to those of us that already have solar installed? Do you know about the tax – for want of a better word – that they want to place on solar owners? My gas bill runs less than $20 a month, unless my grandkids are coming to visit and I heat the pool for them. My electric bill – I have a gas stove and an electric oven – plus many other electric devices, is easily TEN times that amount. Easily.

And what will happen when all of us are using electricity to cook our dinner and there is a power failure. Can you just imagine that scenario? It is almost comical. No lights; no electricity for cooking; no heat; no television; no radio; no hot water; hell, even our cell phones won’t work. I guess that is good for the power companies – we can’t call and complain that nothing is working. Thank goodness that candles don’t work on electric power.

I doubt if I will be around by 2035 and if I am, at almost 100 years old I hope that I will not have to do my own cooking, cleaning, and whatever else one does with electricity. I certainly hope that I will not have to pay the electric bill!

In the meantime – don’t throw out those sticks and twigs. The year 2035 might be very similar to the year 1535.