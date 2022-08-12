City Announces It Will Replace the Ocean Beach Pier

Planning for long-term project to be led by task force of locals and city staff

The City of San Diego has just announced it will replace the Ocean Beach Pier.

Planning for what will be an expensive and long-term project will be advised by a task force made up nominated local OBceans and city staff.

James Nagelvoort, director for the Strategic Capital Projects Department, made this announcement:

“The City of San Diego is moving forward with a Capital Improvement Project to replace the Ocean Beach Pier.

The pier was originally constructed in 1966 to provide fishing amenities and other services. Over the years, the pier has become a landmark for both the local community and the greater region, much more than a fishing pier.”

Unfortunately, after 56 years of exposure to a harsh marine environment, the pier has reached the end of its useful life. As part of the effort to replace the pier, an Ocean Beach Pier Replacement Task Force has been organized to advise the City on the preferred project scope and program for a new Ocean Beach Pier.”

The task force, officially the OB Pier Replacement Task Force, will be made up OB community members nominated by Ocean Beach advisory groups and appointed by the City.

The Ocean Beach Planning Board, Ocean Beach Town Council, and Ocean Beach MainStreet Association will all nominate someone for the task force.

It will also be made up of City staff from the Strategic Capital Projects Department, representatives from Council District 2 and the mayor’s offices. The task force will be supported by consultants and other City departments.

Said Nagelvoort:

“The task force’s efforts will help move this project forward. Once the initial preferred project scope is developed, it will be used to initiate project design, both the CEQA and NEPA processes, grant applications for additional project funding, environmental permits, and additional community outreach.

It is important to express that this is an initial effort to gather community input. Throughout the project design and environmental permitting phases, additional public outreach will be conducted.”

According to the Beacon:

The mission of the OB Pier Replacement Task Force is to represent local interests and work to develop the preferred project scope and program that will be used to initiate design and environmental permitting for the replacement of the OB Pier. The task force is anticipated to kick off this fall, with their work continuing through winter 2023.

The drastic move of having to replace OB’s iconic pier was anticipated and foreshadowed in Rag reporter Geoff Page’s groundbreaking reporting in 2021 on just how bad the pier was.