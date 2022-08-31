‘Re-Build’ of Smog Station at West Pt Loma and Sunset Cliffs in Ocean Beach

By Geoff Page

For those curious about the twisted metal pieces standing up on the southwest corner of West Point Loma and Sunset Cliffs, amidst various concrete and metal debris, the Rag had a look. This project will probably not offend anyone because it is a rebuild of the same type of business.

The location was largely a smog station for many years. It was always a bit rundown in appearance, although the service was always very good. But, the last time this writer went there to smog a vehicle, their lift was broken. Now, it has all been demolished except for 50% of the existing walls.

This was the first time this writer had seen “the 50% rule” applied to a commercial project. The 50% rule has been around for years. It is a way for property owners to avoid having to obtain a coastal permit in the OB area and it allows them to avoid any public review.

This is routinely applied to houses where an older, small home is demolished but some existing exterior framing is left standing. That framing has to be built into the new house framing to qualify for the exemption. A very familiar sight is a house several times the size of the original being built around some old framing in the exterior walls.

It is possible that the business might have needed a coastal permit if it demolished the entire site. That probably would have been an onerous requirement for what is basically a rebuild of the same business.

The project is named “Digital Valvoline Rebuild.” Here is the description from the permit.

Complete remodel of of existing 1,260 s.f. oil change station. demo existing roofing system and canopy. 50 % min. of existing exterior walls as well as their footings, and some adjacent concrete slab will remain and will be structurally reinforced to allow connection with new construction/addition. new construction will consist of the addition of new basement, new roof, int walls, restrooms & accessiblility [sic].

It appears the one major change will be the addition of a basement. It does not appear that the existing building had a basement. It is possible the basement will be used as an oil pit that cars drive over and technicians work on cars from below.

The demolition has been done but nothing has been happening on-site for some time. According to the city’s permit site, most of the permitting all took place in 2021.

It appears there may have been a change in ownership. Two permit entries have not been signed of yet. One is the Land Development – “Eng Building Review,” and the other is the Building Development Review – “Planning.”

The contractor sign on the construction fence says Zigman-Shields and there is a small, temporary construction trailer on-site.

The owner is listed as Snell Properties LLC. The business address is a residence on Santa Barbara Street in Point Loma.