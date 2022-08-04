Restaurant Review – Sabor Brazilian Grill in the Midway

Restaurant Review

Sabor Brazilian Grill

3944 West Point Loma Avenue

Midway District

San Diego CA 92110

619-736-1383

By Judi Curry

The last primary election that was held in San Diego introduced me to a new group of people interested in the same solutions for our community as I have. It has been a refreshing, and exciting time. As we get to know each other better, we are branching out and doing more than discussing political aspects of San Diego.

This day was a perfect example, because I went out to lunch with Mandy Havlik, a current elected member of the Peninsula Community Planning Board and former city council candidate.

There are several new restaurants that have opened in the Ocean Beach/ Point Loma area. We decided to try Sabor Brazilian Grill. It is located just behind Grocery Outlet to the north.

We were met by Gustavo and he gave us our choice of eating inside or outside. We chose inside because it was air conditioned and it was quite warm outside. We were able to choose the table we wanted, and we settled in for a new experience.

As we were looking over the large menu, Gustavo brought us glasses of water and a large carafe filled with icy water. We both asked him questions about the menu, and he answered our questions, made recommendations and was very personable.

The appetizers had 13 items listed and some were vegetarian; there were three salads and also marked vegetarian; There were sandwiches, add-on’s, entrees, desserts, beverages, etc. All in all it was a very through menu.

Mandy and I decided to order two appetizers and split them. Gustavo recommended that we have the cheese bread because it is one of the most popular Brazilian snacks and it is vegetarian if we wanted that. We also ordered cheese pastel, made with mozzarella, Gouda and Parmesan cheese. It too was vegetarian. Both of these items were $5.

I think that both of us liked the Pastel better than we liked the cheese bread. The bread was a little tough and chewy, although tasty.

Next we decided to split a Floripa Salad, which consisted of fresh mixed greens, hearts of palm, a lot of avocado, and a citric homemade dressing. It was fresh and very good. There was a lot of avocado on the top in sides of the salad, and the hearts of palm were delicious. It was also vegetarian and was $11.

By that time Mandy and I were getting full, so rather than order an entrée we opted for another appetizer. This time we ordered a Beef Croquette, Brazil’s most popular Lebanese style snack. It consisted of ground beef and bulgur wheat flour. It was $4.

Although it had a nice taste to it, it was a little too dry for me. I think that the bulgur flour was the culprit, and dried out the meat. But again, it was tasty.

Overall, I think that both of us enjoyed our meal. We were not rushed and our server was attentive to us throughout the lunch. I believe that we would both return at a later date. Come join us!