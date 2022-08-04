All Men Are ‘Real’

by Ernie McCray

“Gay Black men

are not ‘real’ men”

I heard a brother say

and all I know about him

is he’s ensnared in naivete

because some of the “realist” people I know

happened to be gay,

as there’s nothing

more “real”

than Langston Hughes’ poetry

in opposition

to the injustice and oppression

of Africans trapped in America,

and the same can be said

for James Baldwin’s prose

that exposed

a people’s heartbreak and pain,

challenging them to keep the faith

with love

and you can’t mention love

without recollections

of Alvin Ailey’s

soulfully brilliant dance piece,

“Revelations,”

inspired by his memories

of growing up

listening to gospel music

and work songs

and blues,

the “real” truths

behind the faith and persistence

African Americans have maintained

to bask in the loving arms

of Mother Liberty…

Bayard Rustin,

Martin’s right-hand man,

a mastermind

behind the scenes,

advocating for the embracing of

Gandhi’s non-violence philosophy…

RuPaul,

real Drag Queen,

real author and singer

and model and actor,

such a rich combination of things,

real Emmy winner

for shows that helped

bring pride to LGBTQ folks,

real enough to earn a place

in Time Magazine

as one of its 100 most influential people

in 2017…

Billy Porter,

such a masterful humanizer and

setter of trends,

directing the world’s attention

to possibilities

when it comes to living free,

being “real,”

who you’re meant to be.

All men are “real,”

as we’re a richly

diverse humanity.