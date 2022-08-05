You Are Invited to the ‘Top of the Point’ – the Sefton Garden – for a Summer Festival – Sat., August 6

From Point Loma Association Newsletter

Top of the Point

You can drive right up to the place, but chances are slim you’d ever just happen to drive by it.

The Sefton mansion, on the crest of Point Loma and Ocean Beach, is 110 years old. Looks terrific in the above photo. But over the years it came upon hard times – foreclosure, condemnation.

Five years ago, Susan Elms rescued the manor and has slowly been restoring it, starting with the front.

This side is a work in progress, and shows signs of a garden.

And what a garden it is!

The 1.2 acre plot provides lots of opportunities for green growing things.

Susan called on John Noble from Coastal Sage Gardening to bring order to the myriad plants and multiple spaces for beautification.

John saw an opportunity to involve the Peninsula Community!

Word of mouth is spreading that big things are ahead for this property.

Here’s John (yellow shirt) sharing his vision with friends.

You are invited to visit the manor and learn more this Saturday, August 6th, 11am-3pm at 1865 Sefton Place. There will be music, gardening lessons, refreshments, and a bounce house.

At noon, John will talk about the history of the estate and his plans for inviting youngsters to make an educational garden on the grounds.

Look for the lion at the driveway, and come on in!