Torrey Pine on Long Branch Saved by Residents and OB Rag Now Needs to Come Down

The lone Torrey Pine at 4633 Long Branch, saved by local residents along with the OB Rag 11 years ago, now is dead and needs to come down.

After multiple “trimmings” and the cutting off of major limbs over the years by the city, the Torrey — which dominates the block — is now brown and is dangerous to residents and houses along the street.

The tree has a long saga, including efforts to cut it down back in 2018.

With its current state, some local residents have been reaching out to different governmental agencies and the media for assistance in bringing the once-stately tree down. At least one local TV station is due to come out to the tree this morning for a report.

It once was designated as a Heritage Tree.