Mike James Organizing Community Meeting to Find Options to OB Pier July 4th Fireworks – Thursday, August 25

Well-known OBcean Mike James is at it again. The man who once convinced the OB Merchants Association back in the 1980s to bring back fireworks on July 4th at the pier, is now moving on finding alternatives to the annual event.

Mike – and others – have organized a community meeting for this Thursday, August 25 at the Newbreak Church on Ebers. To look at options for Ocean Beach, recognizing that the beloved pier can no longer stage fireworks.

A steering committed has been formed, currently headed by Mike James and Tricia Tellier Gaut.

In a recent post at the OB Rag, James explained:

With the skies above O.B. once again being dark on the Fourth of July, I have created a steering committee to look at options for the community.

The current vision is the Luminosity Festival, a ‘light festival’. What that event will ultimately look like will be explored at the first community meeting on Thursday August 25.

Drone Show? Lasers? Art Installations? We are asking the community for their input and participation in the planning process.

At the meeting we will show examples of light festivals from around the world, as well as short presentations from experts.

James also promised that additional committees are on deck to be formed, like Operations, Sponsors and Fundraising, Marketing, Community Outreach.

He has found that there’s been a “positive response on Facebook … beyond expectations, with over 400 Interested or Going to the first community meeting.” The response was so great that organizers had to move the meeting to a bigger venue at Newbreak Church. Mike asks:

We are also asking individuals to RSVP for the meeting through our form at http://obluminosity.com. The form will also allow feedback and the option to opt-in to a newsletter to keep up to date on the planning for the festival.

The First Luminosity Festival Community Meeting

Thursday August 25 from 6:00pm to 7:30pm

NEWBREAK CHURCH

2069 Ebers St.

Be a part of this historical moment, join us as we once again illuminate Ocean Beach.