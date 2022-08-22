Mayor Gloria Chooses ‘Midway Rising’ as His Choice for Midway Redevelopment; Full Council Still Needs to Approve

Rendering of planned redevelopment of Sports Arena and part of the Midway District.

Today, August 22, Mayor Todd Gloria announced his choice for the redevelopment of the Midway District: Midway Rising. It is one of three finalists to create a “do-over” for the Sports Arena area.

It is only a “recommendation,” however and Gloria’s choice– on September 8– will go before the City Council’s Land Use and Housing Committee in a special meeting. Then it’s slated to go before the full council on September 13.

Midway Rising is composed of :

  • Carlsbad-based affordable apartment developer Chelsea Investment Corp.,
  • Encinitas-based market-rate housing partner Zephyr,
  • international arena developer Legends, and
  • the local architectural firm of Safdie Rabines.

The Midway Rising plan features:

  • 4,250 new homes — 2,000 affordable, 250 middle-income, and 2,000 market rate;
  • A 450,000-square-foot arena with capacity for 14,500 to 16,500 people;
  • 200-room hotel and 250,000 square feet of retail space;
  • More than 11 acres of park and open space along with a 9.4-acre public plaza.

