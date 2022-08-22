Mayor Gloria Chooses ‘Midway Rising’ as His Choice for Midway Redevelopment; Full Council Still Needs to Approve

Today, August 22, Mayor Todd Gloria announced his choice for the redevelopment of the Midway District: Midway Rising. It is one of three finalists to create a “do-over” for the Sports Arena area.
It is only a “recommendation,” however and Gloria’s choice– on September 8– will go before the City Council’s Land Use and Housing Committee in a special meeting. Then it’s slated to go before the full council on September 13.
Midway Rising is composed of :
- Carlsbad-based affordable apartment developer Chelsea Investment Corp.,
- Encinitas-based market-rate housing partner Zephyr,
- international arena developer Legends, and
- the local architectural firm of Safdie Rabines.
The Midway Rising plan features:
- 4,250 new homes — 2,000 affordable, 250 middle-income, and 2,000 market rate;
- A 450,000-square-foot arena with capacity for 14,500 to 16,500 people;
- 200-room hotel and 250,000 square feet of retail space;
- More than 11 acres of park and open space along with a 9.4-acre public plaza.
