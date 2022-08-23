Restaurant Review : Jennings House Eatery in Point Loma

1018 Rosecrans

Point Loma, CA 92106

619-222-6857

Jenningshouseeatery.com

By Judi Curry

It’s been many years since I had a meal at Jennings House Eatery. The pandemic changed the hours, and I just never could find a convenient time to return. This day the timing was perfect, and I enjoyed a lunch with three other ladies – Mandy, Linda and Angela. What made it even more fun was that none of the ladies had ever eaten there before, in spite of being aware that it was in all of our neighborhoods.

One thing that seemed to present a problem was that there was very limited off-street parking, but Cathy, the owner of the restaurant told us that the bank on the corner will allow her guests to park in their lot as long as they park along side the restaurant building.

We met at 11:45am, and Cathy offered us either an inside or outside table. Linda said that as long as we were out of direct sunlight she’d prefer eating outside, and we all agreed. The table was perfect – a slight breeze wafted through the area; although there were tables all around us we felt like we had complete privacy to discuss anything we wanted to discuss. (Politics was our main focus.)

Our wait staff was efficient; the two waitpersons both asked us several times if everything was ok, and Cathy came by and talked to us for a few minutes also. (Mandy and Angela had met her before, but had never eaten in the restaurant.)

They are only open for breakfast and lunch right now; and currently are closed on Thursday, but as more people are getting back to work, that may change. Their breakfast menu is extensive with eggs, avocado toast, salads, smoothies, breakfast sandwiches, burritos, cereal, fruit, etc. There is also a children’s menu that has 5 offerings on it.

And before I get into the lunch menu I want to say something about their beverage menu – which is very, very extensive. There are over 11 coffees; many different teas; cold drinks, beer, cider, red and white wine, mimosas, and even has a variety of cocktails.

But we were there for lunch, and were not disappointed by the menu. There were Specialty Sandwiches, and they were served either as a wrap, or on sourdough, multigrain, or rye bread and your choice of a pickle with chips, fresh fruit or a side salad. There were 6 sandwiches to choose from; three salads, 5 Oven Toasted House wraps, and also soup and side order of a garden salad. Items that were marked “V” are vegan or can be made vegan upon request so there really is something for everyone.

So what did we have and how was it?

Let me say that EVERYTHING we ordered was delicious. There wasn’t a complaint from any of us, and for four women having lunch together that is quite a feat!

Mandy had the Cali Spinach salad which included spinach, chicken breast, bacon, feta, strawberries, red onion, avocado slivered almonds and served with a vinaigrette. She also had her choice of a baguette or fresh fruit. When Cathy came around to ask how things were Mandy mentioned how absolutely delicious the bread tasted. The cost of the salad was $14.50.

Angela ordered the Jammin Turkey Wrap, which included turkey, cheddar, bacon, Pepper jack and pepper jam, Avocado, and asked that red onion, which was listed as one of the ingredients, not be placed on the sandwich. She chose a pickle and chips as her side. She too, said that everything was made to perfection. It was also $14.50.

Mandy also ordered the Jennings Chicken and Grapes salad, which was a chicken breast, grapes, pecans, yogurt, mayo, spices and served on a bed of mixed greens. There was so much of it that she took home almost half. It, too, was $14.50.

I ordered the Veggie Wrap, consisting of hummus, spinach, artichoke hearts, tomato, cucumber, red onion and avocado. I had the fresh fruit – blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, cantaloupe, orange – as my side, and it was also $14.50. It was so large I took home half of it for dinner this evening. And everything was so fresh and delightful.

Both Mandy and I had a mango iced tea for our beverage, while Angela had iced coffee with 2% milk, no whipping cream although it was offered!, and Linda had water.

And, as a special surprise to us, Cathy presented us with a special dessert filled with chopped pistachios, covered with chocolate, and a perfect ending to a great meal.

There is no question that the four of us will return to the Jennings House. It was so pleasant; the food was good; the service was wonderful and the food was plentiful.

We hope that later in the year they will be open for dinner and that we introduce others to the restaurant. In the meantime, you might see us there trying their breakfast menu in the very near future.