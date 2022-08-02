Despite Failure by City and Community to Resolve Issue, Compromise Must Be Sought Between Tennis and Pickleball Players

Clearly a compromise between local tennis and pickleball players must be sought, before more angry public arguments, yelling and disruptions through acts of faux civil disobedience lead to fisticuffs or worse.

After months of simmering, the conflict between pickleball and tennis players burst out into the open over the weekend when a group of pickleball players ambushed staff at the Peninsula Tennis Club and took over tennis courts for about 40 minutes. Staff called in San Diego Police and eventually the scene quieted down when the pickleball players left.

The beat officers who appeared seemed stymied by the issue — can you blame them? — But they didn’t really “persuade” the pickleball players to leave, as alleged by staff.

Staff claim that a kids’ tennis club was disrupted — which is denied by the pickleball players. Yet their own video shows a group of kids and adult guardians on the deck of the clubhouse, apparently having their tennis lessons disrupted.

Clearly, the sides have hardened and crystalized. Heated rhetoric is heard from both sides. No side is immune from castigating the other as the enemy. Tennis players are called “elitist” while the tennis advocates point to a 100-year tradition of tennis in the Peninsula, some of them thumb their middle-finger at the upstarts.

Because the issue and conflict has simmered for months without being resolved by either the city or the community-at-large, something like this outburst could have been predicted.

But where is government? Where’s the city? Why hasn’t the Park and Rec department, guided by the Mayor, stepped in and found a compromise? Where is Jen Campbell? Why hasn’t her office brought the sides together to find a reasonable solution?

And where is the community-at-large? Why hasn’t a town council or association stepped in and sought some kind of resolution to the boiling controversy? The OB Planning Board tried a few months ago, but apparently nothing held.

A sign of true leadership is to seek compromise, to seek solutions where the sides appear to have legitimate claims and allegations. To bring people together.

For our part, the Rag has offered our pages for statements, responses, arguments or comments and observations from either side and by people on the sidelines. (Send signed statements to our email: obragblog@gmail.com )

Both sides do have worthy claims, but there must be a solution to this conflict within the community. Claims from both sides need to be aired out and investigated by a neutral third-party, perhaps.

The community needs the debate and someone needs to put it together.