Despite Failure by City and Community to Resolve Issue, Compromise Must Be Sought Between Tennis and Pickleball Players

Clearly a compromise between local tennis and pickleball players must be sought, before more angry public arguments, yelling and disruptions through acts of faux civil disobedience lead to fisticuffs or worse.
After months of simmering, the conflict between pickleball and tennis players burst out into the open over the weekend when a group of pickleball players ambushed staff at the Peninsula Tennis Club and took over tennis courts for about 40 minutes. Staff called in San Diego Police and eventually the scene quieted down when the pickleball players left.
The beat officers who appeared seemed stymied by the issue — can you blame them? — But they didn’t really “persuade” the pickleball players to leave, as alleged by staff.
Staff claim that a kids’ tennis club was disrupted — which is denied by the pickleball players. Yet their own video shows a group of kids and adult guardians on the deck of the clubhouse, apparently having their tennis lessons disrupted.
Clearly, the sides have hardened and crystalized. Heated rhetoric is heard from both sides. No side is immune from castigating the other as the enemy. Tennis players are called “elitist” while the tennis advocates point to a 100-year tradition of tennis in the Peninsula, some of them thumb their middle-finger at the upstarts.
Because the issue and conflict has simmered for months without being resolved by either the city or the community-at-large, something like this outburst could have been predicted.
But where is government? Where’s the city? Why hasn’t the Park and Rec department, guided by the Mayor, stepped in and found a compromise? Where is Jen Campbell? Why hasn’t her office brought the sides together to find a reasonable solution?
And where is the community-at-large? Why hasn’t a town council or association stepped in and sought some kind of resolution to the boiling controversy? The OB Planning Board tried a few months ago, but apparently nothing held.
A sign of true leadership is to seek compromise, to seek solutions where the sides appear to have legitimate claims and allegations. To bring people together.
For our part, the Rag has offered our pages for statements, responses, arguments or comments and observations from either side and by people on the sidelines. (Send signed statements to our email: obragblog@gmail.com )
Both sides do have worthy claims, but there must be a solution to this conflict within the community. Claims from both sides need to be aired out and investigated by a neutral third-party, perhaps.
The community needs the debate and someone needs to put it together.
As morbid as this sounds, if there really ends up being a fist fight between tennis and pickleball players I want front row seats.
The local community absolutely needs the City to step in and be a fair arbiter and to help work towards compromise. It’s the only way. This is not a fight, this is a tough discussion that the City and community has put off for far too long. We are not causing trouble, we are bringing awareness to existing trouble, and we are encouraging everybody to partake in this discussion even if it’s uncomfortable at times. It’s time to work together on solutions that can serve the largest portion of the local community while costing the city the least. What we cannot stay silent on is that the City Attorney and City Auditor have confirmed in writing that they are investigating the Peninsula Tennis Club for taking in hundreds of thousands of dollars per year under the table, paid in cash, and failing to report this revenue on state and federal IRS forms. They have also operated as a revenue-generating business on public land without a valid permit since 2018 (!). All Pickleball wants at this time is a lawful permit process, which involves public participation and a fair hearing. We formally submitted applications for a permit for the space and others, and the city said they will not consider us because the current tenant is in good standing. But there is no current tenant, because there is no current permit. We have and always will try to work with tennis to compromise.
We didn’t ambush anyone. We simply started playing pickleball on empty courts. All tennis players that were there to play tennis could and did because there were more than enough courts to accommodate all. The kids were not impacted in the least (other than by the poor behavior of their guardians). The kids played outside of the main facility on the other 6 west courts that are dedicated to very profitable lessons and clinics. We were in the East 6 courts that were empty when we arrived. Only 3 courts were occupied with tennis and 2 were still empty when left of our own accord. The writer of the above article is expressing opinion, not objective facts.
David C – bullpucky! You intentionally organized a group of proponents to go into the clubhouse and make demands on the surprised staff, with all your videos running. This was no spontaneous display of simply “playing pickleball on empty courts.” You also have some valid points to make, just don’t fall into the partisan divide and weaken your position.
I’m sure if the tennis advocates wanted to, they could also organize a “spontaneous” incident to show their side.
Frank – You are right, our choice to visit was not spur-of-the-moment. However, we truly had zero demands of any staff (also, there cannot be a staff if there is no valid permit, and we have written confirmation from the City that there hasn’t been a valid permit since 2018). The only thing I can think of was our request to see a permit. Given that we were demanded to pay and then subsequently to leave, and that it’s a public space, that is surely a fair request. This is a sentiment the police affirmed.
I have no idea how the permit process works, but don’t public golf courses charge for use? Why would tennis OR pickleball be any different?
Chris, excellent question. Municipal sports clubs can and should charge for use, if they have a permit to do so. Without a permit, nobody should be gatekeeping a public space, and money shouldn’t be changing hands. There hasn’t been a valid special-use permit for the tennis courts at Robb Field (on public land) since 2018. It’s public record, anybody can go back-check.
Once a previous permittee’s permit expires, there is no holdover clause. It cannot be renewed or rolled over. Anyone has to apply all over again. If more than one group wants to vye for the permit, there is supposed to be a fair and lawful permit application process involving healthy competition and public participation. That has not taken place. We submitted a formal application for this space and others, for pickleball, back in May. The City said other applications for other uses will never be considered until tennis wants to leave. The City said the ‘current tenant’ is in ‘good standing.’ But there is no current tenant, because there is no valid permit!
Pickleball players deserve to have public courts just like tennis players are accustomed to. As a previous tennis player I think that the city needs to step in and make things more equitable for both groups to have opportunities to play…pickleball has no dedicated courts to date!
Another day, another dirty dollar made by the Tennis Mafia. Meanwhile “America’s Finest City” can’t seem to enforce what appears to be reasonable protocol to host tennis. I can only assume there is no insurance either. We’re just waiting for the tennis mob to get injured and sue the city for an even bigger loss to the tax payer. What a ridiculous existence PTC, City Rec, and the City have. All of this needs resolved, but not at the expense of those waiting to play pickleball nowhere. This fraud is a major set back and should not affect the progression of the SD Development project. Fraud is a federal offense and needs to be recognized here. The City and the Tennis Tyranny is fraudulent on many levels and prosecution is warranted. Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time. Weston Quick
It seems like a lot of public space has been devoted to tennis courts. Pickleball has become quite popular and has very little dedicated public space in San Diego County. There are great pickleball courts in Santee, Chula Vista, Carlsbad with permanent nets where you can show up and play. Just as an example there are 4 pickleball courts at Gershwin Park in Clairemont-however you have to bring your own pickleball net. I wonder if tennis players would be willing to bring their own net to the courts? It would be great to have public courts in the city of San Diego dedicated to both sports. Having pickleball lines on a tennis court isn’t ideal for tennis players or pickleball players(many people play both sports to boot!) Pickleball is a social sport, mostly played as doubles(2v2) and it is the type of sport where young and old can play together and have a fun game. Many people who no longer can play tennis have found pickleball as an excellent alternative. Lets share our public lands!
Addressing a few other queries in article:
We have tirelessly tried to get District 2 Campbell office to see the issue and work with the community to get something done. We agree, they absolutely need to be involved in brokering something for the local community.
Regarding local committees/boards. We have presented to OB Town Council, OB Planning Board, Robb Field CRG, and Mission Bay Parks Committee, most at least twice. We were sent to all these to demonstrate community support for pickleball. We have also had 15,000 letters of support for pickleball submitted to the City (just the ones that we know of). The Parks Department and City Council are ultimately who needs to step in and provide leadership, though.
There is a bright future for pickleball and tennis both in the City of San Diego.
Ha! Join the club of those trying “tirelessly … to get District 2 Campbell office” to do anything.
Not sure if I should laugh, or cry!
Cant believe san diego is so far behind the rest of the country when it comes to pickleball. I saw this happen in NY and Fla. years ago. Both of those places were quick to see the value of Pickle and accommodated them.Where is our local Govt? Its like they are non-existent. And there is such an easy fix for this silliness.
Tennis Nazis gotta go.
Bass player for Tennis Nazis broke the band up to form Tennis Tyranny. They’ll be playing @ The Casbah.
BTW I like and play tennis too.
Power to the Pickle!
I am one of the two organizers. We arrived at 2:45pm and all six of the tennis courts on the east side were vacant. See video! We were there to demonstrate pickleball’s rights to use public, non-permitted park space the same as anyone else. We played for 2 hours, not 40 minutes. The police affirmed our right to be there without reserving a court or paying a fee to an illegal for-profit organization operating without a permit on City property (for almost four years now!). We were on the east courts (using just one of six). During our time there, the courts were mostly empty and even when we left only 3 of the six were being used. We SHARED the courts. Everyone that wanted to play tennis had many open courts to choose from.
See what really happened here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oikmzspBUew
A youth camp was on the west 6 tennis courts, which you cannot see in the video. Their camp was NOT disrupted. We have their court logs and demonstrated this in the video (see below). The kids were paraded over to the west courts at 4:30pm when their camp ended (see them in the background of the video) and were lectured by tennis leaders telling them we were in the wrong. Using the kids as a prop. A real low blow.
But ultimately Frank you are correct, our real beef is not with some tennis ‘bad actors’, but ultimately with the City for not stepping up and leading on this issue. I am quite convinced if the City were to be a fair arbiter and invited us in a room with tennis, we could have a fair compromise worked out within 2 hours. It’s a pretty simple issue. Andy Field, Parks Director, can change all of this by simply leading and being a fair arbiter, bringing the two groups together, for a healthy, albeit tough discussion.
It’s incredible that there hasn’t been better leadership from the city.