OB Planning Board Reaches ‘Compromise’ on Pickelball vs. Tennis at Robb Field

By Geoff Page

Pickleball versus Tennis

The clash of an old venerable sport and a much, much younger, but fast-growing sport was the highlight of the regular monthly meeting of the Ocean Beach Planning Board, Wednesday, March 2nd.

The sport with a history that goes back about 1,000 years is tennis. The younger sport with a history that only goes as far back as 1965 is called pickleball.

It is important to deal with its name first. Just hearing the name evokes a smile of amusement. It just sounds silly when first heard. Perhaps seeing how the name came about will temper that reaction and will prompt a more respectful reception.

Here is the explanation from a newsletter titled “The Pickle Boat: Odds & Ends” issued by a pickleball club in Colorado:

In sailing, the pickle boat is the last boat to finish in a race. The term is said to have come from a practice of the fishing fleets, when the last boat of a flotilla to return to port was the boat that stayed at sea while the crew “pickled” the catch with brine.

From that came the pickle boat in competitive rowing. When crews face off the ones, twos and threes pair up in match races. To give all rowers an opportunity to compete, the “leftover” rowers form teams in the last race of the day – the pickle boats. The Pritchard family in Seattle is credited with having invented the game which they said entailed “leftovers” of tennis, ping pong, badminton and platform tennis.”

The conflict between the two sports is about the tennis courts at Robb Field. And it is the kind of issue planning boards were made for.

Two people, Stefan Boyland and Mike Shinzaki, made a PowerPoint presentation laying out their proposal to convert all of the Robb Field tennis courts to pickleball courts and move all tennis over to the Barnes Tennis Center east of Nimitz.

The two men represent pickleball in some manner but their presentation did not contain the name of a business or an organization.

This was a bold proposal – but poorly presented. In his opening sentences, Shinzaki stated,

“Our proposal is to repurpose vastly underutilized tennis courts at Robb Field into premium pickleball facilities.”

That lit the fuse. At the heart of the whole debate is how much are the courts at Robb Field and the Barnes Center are actually used.

Characterizing the existing facilities as “vastly” underutilized was a mistake. It was the kind of unnecessary hyperbole that raises a red flag for some. Had they just said underutilized, the effect would have been less incendiary.

The pickleball proponents stated they requested the usage logs for both Barnes and Robb Field but were denied access to them. The pickleballers claimed they gathered their own data taking pictures and videos of both facilities at all times of the day they were open. They concluded the courts were only used 25% of the available time.

This figure was roundly denounced by tennis proponents, who out-numbered the pickleball proponents by a considerable margin. Among them were representatives of the Peninsula Tennis Club, or PTC, a non-profit that has been operating the Robb Field courts for decades.

According to one speaker, the PTC has 400 members and services an additional 900 people who are not members. Big numbers.

What was noticeably missing from the tennis proponent’s side was any specific information from their logs regarding usage. It is possible that those logs don’t refute the pickleballers’ claim about the available courts being underutilized.

The reason why usage even matters is that the pickleballers want to create playing courts quickly by using available facilities. They acknowledge that getting courts built on city property would be a very difficult and costly process. If they are correct about the low usage at both Robb Field and Barnes, their idea might be something the community should consider.

Tennis courts are easily converted into pickleball courts. The striping and the nets are changed but the playing surface is already in place. According to the presenters, the 12 Robb Field tennis courts can be turned into 36 pickleball courts accommodating exponentially more players.

Their proposal includes upgrading everything, adding covered areas, and new restrooms — all to the tune of $2.5 million over five years.

Money is one complicated area. The PTC is non-profit and is mainly operated by local tennis lovers who have been taking care of maintaining the courts and area around the courts. Barnes is more expensive to join because it is not a non-profit. The pickleballers are a for-profit enterprise who plan to recoup their costs and make money.

This was serious issue before the OBPB. Should a long-standing non-profit be kicked out in favor of a for-profit entity? This generally does not go over well with the OB crowd, allowing private enterprise to use public property for profit.

No one mentioned any problems with how the PTC has been managing the courts. Only one person related a bad experience and that story sounded odd.

Barnes is another business entity and whether or not it is willing or able to accommodate all the Robb field tennis players is unknown. But, the meshing of a non-profit with a for-profit business could be tricky.

But, there are other serious considerations. According to available statistics, pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country. If tennis players look skyward, they will see a tsunami of baby boomer pickleballers about to engulf them. If there is a demand for courts now, it will only increase as boomers retire.

Unlike tennis, seniors – not just young seniors – can easily play pickleball. There is very little actual movement around the court, which eliminates running and lunging for balls as happens in tennis. Those types of movements become too challenging as people age.

The appeal of pickleball to seniors was brought home for this writer after viewing a New York Times documentary “Some Kind of Heaven.” It is about a senior retirement community in Florida, The Villages, like none other in the country, based on its size.

The Villages is a community of about 130,000 over 55 seniors. It is hard to take your eyes off the film for many reasons. What is relevant here is that pickleball was the number one pastime. Footage clearly showed advanced seniors enthusiastically paddling balls on pickleball courts. Those images show the future.

Another consideration for the OBPB was that pickleball accommodates more people on each court than tennis does with. A tennis court is 36 x 78 = 2,808/SF. A pickleball court is 20 x 44 = 880/SF. This means 3.5 pickleball courts can be placed in the footprint of one tennis court.

The proponent’s plan is for 36 courts. If all the courts are occupied playing doubles tennis, that would total 48 people. If all the courts are occupied playing doubles pickleball, that would total 144 people. Playing singles would be 24 tennis players to 72 pickleball players.

This is a powerful argument, providing something so many more people could enjoy in an existing space.

If the increase in the number of players is the upside, one downside is parking. As one person at the meeting noted, trying to find a parking spot at Robb Field on many days, competing with soccer and other sports, is very hard. Bringing this many additional people would exacerbate that problem.

There was clearly little appetite for supporting the pickleball proposal to completely take over Robb Field. But, board members wrestled with it because there clearly are positive aspects of the pickleballers’ proposal. The Board looked for a compromise.

Some solutions were suggested such as joint use of courts for both sports. According to the proponents, this has been tried and apparently proven unworkable in other cities. Striping differences and different net height were just two factors. In comparing the two, common sense seems to indicate this would be very complicated.

Others at the meeting thought building new facilities made the most sense instead of fighting over limited available facilities. This is what needs to happen but the pressure needs to be dialed up to get the city on board. Another solution would be to build courts on private land. These are long-term solutions.

What the board finally voted on was a compromise that the pickleballers offered. The pickleball presenters said, very quickly at the end of their slide show, that they would be satisfied having half of the Robb Field courts if they could not get it all.

This is feasible because the 12 courts are separated by fencing with six courts in each of two fenced in enclosures. After a whole presentation about all 12 existing courts, it seemed odd this was thrown in at the last minute. Having seen manipulation of the public by many agencies in the past, perhaps this was not odd after all.

A time-honored tactic used to get folks to vote your way is to begin by proposing something utterly unacceptable, that you have no intention of getting. This heats up the parties as they rail against the proposal.

Then, cool them down by offering a “compromise” that consists of what you are really after. Everyone is so relieved that the awful proposal is off the table that any heat or scrutiny your true proposal may have encountered never happens.

This is, by no means an accusation that the pickleballers did anything devious. But, if they did take a page from the agency/developer playbook, it worked well.

The OPPB voted to give the pickleballers the six courts for a one-year trial. There is no certainty that this will happen, this is just a board recommendation. Considering both sides of the issue, a compromise was reasonable. Board support to fully accept or fully reject the pickleball proposal was not there.

If this were to occur, management of only six remaining courts may be a problem for PTC and the willingness of the volunteers to continue while accepting a diminished role. However, if pickleball proves to be as popular as it may be after a year, the other six tennis courts may again be up for discussion.

Protect Our Communities Foundation – Community Choice Energy

There was a presentation by the Protect Our Communities Foundation. The Rag reported on this same presentation when the group came before the Midway-Pacific Highway Planning Group in February. The following is from the report on that meeting.

Sonja Robinson, representing the Protect Our Communities Foundation, gave a presentation on Community Choice Energy. This has been in the news for the past several years as an alternative to using San Diego Gas & Electric. Energy rates are higher in San Diego than any other place in the country and community choice is touted as a way to lower those costs.

Apparently, a large part of San Diego’s energy costs results from having to transmit the energy from a far distance. Community choice would incorporate other local energy sources with rooftop solar being a big part of that. SDG&E does not like the solar business. It is proposing a monthly rate hike to the fee residents, who get most of their energy from rooftop solar panels, already pay.

Residents with rooftop solar pay a small fee to SDG&E for use of the electrical system. The proposed fee increase is so drastic that, according to Robinson, it would kill the rooftop solar industry.

The Foundation then announced a forum that already took place at the end of February. The list of discussion topics for that forum illustrate the Foundation’s focus.

The discussion topics were:

Local solar energy 101: The 3E’s (energy, equity, and economics)

SDG&E, highest rates in the country – learn how the NEM decision impacts us?

San Diego Community Power – a focus on local solar with local benefits

Public power in San Diego (San Diegans option to reduce our rates)

San Vicente pumped energy storage – does it have a role to play?

The point is to rally people to influence the Public Utilities Commission enough to deny the rate hike request by SDG&E.

District 2 council race

Three candidates for the District 2 council seat this year attended the meeting.

The first was Jennifer Campbell. Virtually the first thing out of Campbell’s mouth was “I’m sorry I don’t have much time.” Code for a brief pat on my back, no questions please. But, someone did ask a question before Campbell could escape. Part way through her answer, her representative Teddy Martinez, ran a blocking defense jumping in to take over, allowing Campbell to escape any more questioning.

The other two candidates were Joel Day and Mandy Havlik who also made campaign-style speeches. It was odd because Day and Havlik have already appeared before the OBPB announcing their candidacies. There was nothing on the agenda about Campbell’s appearance, perhaps the word got out.

Projects – 4605 Santa Cruz



There was only one project on the agenda. It involved splitting an approximately 7,000/SF lot in two at 4605 Santa Cruz. An existing home will remain on one lot and a new 2,400/SF house would be built on the other lot. The property is in an area zoned for two dwelling units on the lot. The difference in this case is the lot split so the properties can be sold separately. It passed unanimously by the board.

Ocean Beach Library

The Friends of the Library said they met with the city the week before and that everyone wants to have a public meeting including the city, the OBPB, the OB Town Council, and anyone else interested to discuss the design. Someone needs to step up and organize this meeting. The last meeting was organized by the OBPB.

It was mentioned that OB is one of only two libraries still closed in the city. One issue is staffing. This seems very strange considering the library’s location and the plans to expand and remodel it. Those plans, though, seem to keep moving off into the distance.

Arts and Culture Commission Arts Impact Map

Board member Tracy Dezenzo, who is also a commissioner on the Arts and Culture Commission, provide information about an arts impact map. The city’s March 2 press release explained it.

“SAN DIEGO – Want to see the impact of arts and culture in your neighborhood? The City of San Diego has published data from the past fiscal year that highlights City-funded nonprofit arts and culture organizations in areas citywide. The annual update to the data-driven and multilayered mapping tool, launched in 2019, displays the meaningful impact these organizations have had in neighborhoods through performances, exhibits, festivals and arts education, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The press release with more information can be found