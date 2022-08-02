Brava Pelosi! Sometimes It Takes a Woman

By Colleen O’Connor

Evidently, the decision had been made. According to CNN, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and the third in line of succession to the Presidency, is currently visiting Taiwan.

Why is this even a story, let alone a global headline? And a major controversy? Because China declares that Taiwan belongs to them. And because, reportedly, Pelosi’s 12th Congressional District is made up of 32% Chinese-Americans.

And the Chinese government has threatened “serious consequences” if Speaker Pelosi lands on soil they believe is their sovereign territory; warning against the “egregious political impact” of Pelosi’s planned visit, warning that Beijing “won’t sit by idly” if its “sovereignty and territorial integrity” is being violated.

And the Chinese People’s Liberation Army posted this on Weibo: “Firmly stand by and ready for the fighting command; Bury all incoming enemies.”

High drama. The outcome was never in doubt.

Now, flashback to the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests and massacre where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched her political career being tough on China — a new congresswoman who dared to unfurl a pro-democracy banner in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square during a 1991 visit with other U.S. lawmakers shortly after the student massacre.

“Pelosi has long been a critic of the Chinese Communist Party. She has met with pro-democracy dissidents and the Dalai Lama — the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader who remains a thorn in the side of the Chinese government. In 1991, Pelosi unfurled a black-and-white banner in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square to commemorate victims of the 1989 massacre, which said, “To those who died for democracy.” In recent years, she voiced support for the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.” [Unable to reference this statement.]

Add to this mix, the increasing economic, military, and trade prowess of China that challenges the U.S. and the fact that both countries are in the middle of consequential elections, and one could have had little doubt that Pelosi would arrive.

A popular move that really is “the capstone” of her career. Brava! Even Republicans salute her.

Anyone who has followed the Speaker’s career knows that she goes quiet when she is most engaged and the most effective. Notice the lack of coverage for the House elections ‘doom and gloom’ scenarios where Republicans are supposed to gain 30 to 35 seats net.

A predicted wipe-out.

Oh, but now that has changed to 25 to 30. But, wait, here come the suburban, college educated Republican women, who helped Pelosi. regain the Speakership. They are now moving swiftly into the Democratic column. The numbers keep changing.

Why? The leaked, now real, memo/law that overturned women’s right to decide her own healthcare, aka Roe v. Wade.

That abortion decision by the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court has upended the predictions on the 2022 election cycle. It not only motivates Democrats, but Republicans, and Independents and men.

Thus, Pelosi’s House has passed three of the most consequential votes just in time for the fall; a push to codify Roe v. Wade (in open defiance of the Supremes that exposes the “extremists” positions of the GOP on “no exceptions even for rape or incest,” and bans on contraceptives, with vigilante enforcement, and hints of overturning gay marriage); an assault weapons ban (a massively popular stance among the electorate); and now an “in-your-face” visit with China.

Each of these have 60% plus approval ratings and have moved the needle decidedly in the “motivated to vote” column for Democrats.

Brava Pelosi. Sometimes it takes a strong woman with life-long convictions to defy the odds.

Safe journey home.