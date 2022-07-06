The Widder’s Lament: Firecrackers and Fireworks

By Judi Curry

I am not a violent person. I do not believe in guns for any purpose other than military, and even then I have some doubts.

I do not like hunting innocent animals for fun; I do not like people to have guns in their homes, cars, tents, etc. I do not fish anymore – something I used to do until I heard a lobster scream when I put it in boiling water.

I do not like Ice Hockey because of the fighting that goes on; I just realized that I do not like the Tour de France either because of the arguments that take place there. And I do not like people that feel the need to argue with me and tell me that my thinking is wrong. In fact, I am liking animals more than humans recently.

But… there is one thing that I would love to do; as violent as I can possible be. I would love to line up those idiots that stand or drive on Sunset Cliffs tossing loud, obnoxious, dangerous fire crackers – and please note – I said FIRE CRACKERS, not FIREWORKS! out into the open. They toss them at people; they toss them at dry brush; they toss them at houses. They toss them everywhere without a single thought as to the horrific consequences that can happen.

Perhaps you saw the news about an 11 year old boy that died in Indiana after a fireworks incident. And when I was teaching I had a 6th grade student that blew off three fingers on his right hand from fireworks. And what purpose does a firecracker serve? Hard to come up with anything positive.

But I’ll tell you what firecrackers do. They scare the crap out of animals. They cause veterans – and others – to relieve some awful memories of their time in war and other incidents. And all for the purpose to create a lot of noise caused by idiots.

And for those people that give me all sorts of suggestions to soothe my dog during these early morning times, THEY DO NOT WORK WITH HIM.

The Thunder Jacket was useless; I refuse to give him narcotics to soothe him while some f – – – ing idiot is setting off an illegal firecracker. Playing music, turning on the TV loudly, giving him his favorite treat does nothing. The fireworks that are done legally bother him but do not put him in a catatonic state. I don’t mind the celebration of holidays. I do object to Sea World causing such pollution every night, but it is not a sharp loud crack as firecrackers are.

July 4th, the firecrackers began at 6:30pm. Seven were shot off right after each other. It continued until 2:30am. And what did that imbecile to? He got in his car and drove down Sunset Cliffs throwing live firecrackers out the window as he drove. As crowded as the street was that night, it is fortunate that nothing severe took place, except for my dog, my neighbor’s dog, his neighbor’s dog, etc. And the PTSD sufferers didn’t get a break either.

If I could do one violent thing in my life, I would like to line up all the firecracker jerks, and put a live firecracker “where the sun don’t shine.” Only then would they realize the harm they are doing to the environment and the living things around them. Am I pissed off? You bet I am. Watching my dog shake; breathe so hard I thought he might die; feel his heart racing so fast I couldn’t count the beats; fall asleep only to be woken up by the loud noises again and again makes me want those firecracker asses to feel the pain others are feeling.

Firecrackers are illegal. Los Angeles and Riverside County have fines for possessing fireworks AND fire crackers. The minimum fine for using fireworks AND firecrackers is $1000! The MINIMUM!

What does Ocean Beach/Pt. Loma do? Nothing. I was in Pacific Beach yesterday and saw policemen strolling down the streets. Talking to people. Issuing a ticket to someone that was shooting off a firecracker. It looks like our neighborhood has been forgotten – again. I’m afraid it’s going to be a long, hot, noisy, dangerous summer.