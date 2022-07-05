July 2022 Events From the Ocean Beach Green Center

All events are online and free unless stated otherwise.

Every Saturday 10:30 am. Climate Mobilization Coalition Zoom Meeting July 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th, Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization/

Pride Events this month https://sdpride.org/events/ In San Diego, Pride is year-round. Our organization and other LGBT-serving nonprofits and organizations host community events, programs, and fundraiser throughout the year that aim to further our mission of fostering pride, equality, and respect for all lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender communities locally, nationally, and globally.

June 17th – September 7th “The Buses Are Coming.” This exhibition includes photographs, videos, AR experiences, and audio interviews that portray the role of the Freedom Riders in the Civil Rights Movement. Presented by San Diego African American Museum of Fine Arts More info: https://vanguardculture.com/6-17-9-7-the-buses-are-coming/ and https://www.facebook.com/sdaamfa/photos/pcb.2232801040210504/2232801016877173/

July 5th Tuesday Morning After Mess at OB Pier and Dog Beach – Surfrider volunteers will be hosting its “Morning After Mess” Beach Cleanup at the Ocean Beach Pier on Tuesday, July 5. Another partner group will host the clean-up at OB’s Dog Park. The clean-ups will be from 8 to 11 am. They’re part of a series Surfrider and its partners are hosting throughout the county, which are held each year to help tackle the mess. These cleanups are open to the public; registration is live at Surfrider San Diego’s website. Bags, gloves, and trash grabbers will be provided while supplies last, but participants are encouraged to bring their own reusable supplies if they have them.

July 6th Wednesday 6:30 pm -8 pm Stop TEPCO San Diego Organizing Meeting Event by ACTIVIST SAN DIEGO

The Japanese government announced its plan for discharging nearly 1.3 million tons of radioactive waste from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea for a period of 30 years starting in the spring of 2023. We are calling on all residents of coastal cities, global citizens, and stewards of Mother Earth to oppose Japan’s reckless and irresponsible plan! Together we will co-create the growing campaign to stop ALL Toxic Water Dumping including the GIANT one from TEPCO in Spring 2023! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/398284882263563?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

July 8th Friday 7:30 pm – 10 pm Movie Night with DxE San Diego Event by Rach Era, Direct Action Everywhere – San Diego and Dave Engel Bird Park (see map) Join us for a fun movie night at the park! We are going to watch “If a Tree Falls” DxE will provide popcorn and some vegan snacks And don’t forget to bring a chair, blanket or something to sit on! We will hang out before the movie waiting until the sun goes down. More info:

July 9th Saturday 10 am- 12 pm Open Garden Day at Ocean Beach Community Garden 2351 Soto Ocean Beach Visitors are welcome to visit the garden and see what local community gardeners are planting and producing. Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions. Open Garden Day is a wonderful time to explore the benefits of community gardening and join the waitlist, if interested! Children are invited to enjoy a variety of garden activities. Several engaging activities will be available for children and an accompanying adult(s). All activities will be self-guided with all materials provided. More info: https://www.obcommunitygarden.net/

July 9th Saturday 10 am – 10:45 am July Climate (Virtual) MeetUp | CCL Monthly Call Guest speaker Nathaniel Stinnett from Environmental Voter Project Event by Citizens Climate Lobby You may be surprised that not all environmentalists vote. In fact, as a group, they vote at far lower rates than most people. Information on how often constituents’ vote is publicly available, and members of Congress prioritize the concerns of those who actually vote. This may explain why some politicians don’t prioritize climate change. On this month’s call, Nathaniel Stinnett from Environmental Voter Project will share how his organization is changing the voting behavior of people concerned about preserving a livable climate. The Founder and Executive Director of EVP, Stinnett is a frequent expert speaker on cutting-edge campaign techniques and the behavioral science behind getting people to vote. He has held a variety of senior leadership and campaign manager positions on U.S. Senate, congressional, state, and mayoral campaigns. Join us to also review our successes from the past month and go over our July actions. On Saturday, you can join the call via Zoom at this short URL: www.cclusa.org/meeting; You’re also invited to join your local chapter via Zoom for local actions. If you don’t know how to contact your local chapter for details, you can find more info here: https://citizensclimatelobby.org/about-ccl/chapters/ More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/453603033436013?ref=newsfeed

July 12th Tuesday 6 pm – 7 pm Smart Ways to Fight Food Waste Webinar Event by Solana Center for Environmental Innovation and City of San Diego Nearly 40% of food produced worldwide is wasted. You have the power to help change this statistic by making small changes to your daily life and habits. If you would like to be a part of this change, join us in partnership with Solana Center for this webinar! Learn practical solutions to reduce food waste in your home, and discuss how incorporating these practices into your daily life can be a great way to help the environment and save money. Pre-registration is required to reserve a spot for this webinar. https://bit.ly/3sbCsMK More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1013982326155863

July 14th Thursday 5:30 pm Bill McKibben Presents: Surviving the Climate Apocalypse Event by North County Climate Change Alliance Join us for a special conversation with Third Act co-founder Bill McKibben, sponsored by NCCCA & SD350. There is no charge for this online event but you must register in advance: https://us02web.zoom.us/…/tZctd… We will discuss the politics of climate change, how we can confront and stop the fossil fuel industry, the role of civil disobedience, and climate justice. We’ll also ask Bill about how to stay motivated and active when climate action is stalled, and how we as individuals and local organizations can be most effective in advancing climate solutions at the local and national level given our dysfunctional political system. The event will include Q&A from the audience. Bill McKibben is an author, journalist and movement strategist. In 2014 was awarded the Right Livelihood Prize, sometimes called the ‘alternative Nobel.’ His 1989 book The End of Nature is regarded as the first book for a general audience about climate change, and has appeared in 24 languages; he’s gone on to write a dozen more books. He is a co-founder of 350.org (which SanDiego350 is affiliated with) – the first planet-wide, grassroots climate change movement, which has organized twenty thousand rallies around the world in every country save North Korea, spearheaded the resistance to the Keystone Pipeline, and launched the fossil fuel divestment movement. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/570627797839511/?ref=newsfeed

July 24th Sunday 5 pm – 9 pm 20th Annual Art Gala & Auction Event by Surfrider Foundation San Diego Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Liberty Station An evening of local art, exciting auction items, craft brews, and delicious bites – in the name of protecting our ocean, waves, and beaches! Our Annual Art Gala & Auction brings together our beloved community of coastal defenders, supporters, and members for an evening of celebration. This annual event raises funds for our critical programs and policy work that address clean water, beach access, coastal preservation, and plastic pollution throughout San Diego County. Celebrate ocean protection with local art and delicious brews. The purchase of your ticket includes complimentary appetizers and access to an open bar courtesy of Stone Brewing, until supplies last. The silent auction will begin online on Sunday, July 17th, and will culminate in-person for our reception celebration at the outdoor garden of Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Liberty Station. Art and auction items will be on display and the auction will conclude at the end of the night. Every dollar contributed supports the protection of San Diego County’s 72-miles of coastline. Now that’s something to celebrate! Early-Bird Discount: $35 Available for purchase June 15 through July 2nd General Admission: $50 Available for purchase July 3rd through July 23rd Tickets at Door: $65 Available for purchase at door More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1003059263727766?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D

July 26th Tuesday 6 pm – 8 pm San Diego County Workshops on Decarbonizing Energy, Land Use and Agriculture, Transportation, Buildings, Jobs The integrated Regional Decarbonization Framework (RDF) is a partnership to move the region toward zero-carbon emissions. It is the County’s science-based, holistic approach to guide the region’s decarbonization efforts in partnership with the UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy, and the University of San Diego (USD) Energy Policy Initiatives Center and the San Diego Policy & Innovation Center. For lists of dates and more info: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/sustainability/regional-decarbonization.html

Please Support SeeBee Shelter – Native Bee Observation House by SoloBee Kickstarter campaign this month then August 13th Saturday 10 am – 12 pm Hands-on Workshop to Build your own SoloBee Bungalow Shelter Emerald C Gallery 1331 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA Join us in the gallery for a fun and fascinating workshop about the 700 species of San Diego Native Bees! Includes all parts to make one SoloBee Bungalow, plus an introduction to native bees and how to attract them to your shelter. $75 More info and to register: https://www.solobee.com

