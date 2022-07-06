Women Will Never Abandon Their Dream of Equality

by Ernie McCray

Women have

lost the right

to protect the wellbeing

of their very being

but their struggle

will go on

because they know that

America’s promise of

“liberty and justice for all,”

as it is for dark skinned citizens,

is but a dream,

a dream that is forever sought

because they’ve fought for it

for centuries,

once having to combat

being beheaded

or burned at the stake

or hung from trees

for practicing witchery,

a notion conceived

out of hellish religious beliefs

steeped in “male superiority,”

and they took to the streets

to be heard at the polls or to file for a divorce,

or to own property,

sue for damages or run businesses,

earn diplomas and college degrees,

come and go

and dress as they please…

And now here they are today,

nowhere near abandoning

their dream of equality,

taking the first steps on a path

to winning back the right

to deciding for themselves

what does or doesn’t happen

to their bodies –

the way it’s supposed to be.