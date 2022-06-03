Developers’ Insider, Rachel Laing – the Mayor’s Communications Director – Has Been Raising Lots of Money for Jen Campbell

By Geoff Page

The Rag has already revealed a connection between the mayor and his supporters and the hit piece mailers people are receiving in their mailboxes regularly. A closer look at the mayor’s Communications Director, Rachael Laing, provides insight into the forces allied against Saldaña.

New San Diego PAC

Laing’s name first popped up on the list of contributors to the New San Diego PAC, the PAC that is sending out hit mailers against Saldaña.

As has been detailed here in The Rag, New San Diego was formed and is run by, Gil Cabrera, who is very close to Gloria. Close enough to get appointed chair of the Airport Authority by Gloria.

Cabrera is also listed as the agent for Laing’s ThreeSixty Public Strategies, Inc. corporate filing with the state. Clearly, there is an association between the two.

Laing’s ThreeSixty Public Strategies, Inc. corporation only existed for two years. The previous incarnation, Laing Strategic Communications dba ThreeSixty Public Strategies was started in 2014.

Laing’s January 5, 2022, “Statement of Economic Interests Cover Page,” Form 700, lists the following clients as “single sources of income of $10,000 or more.”

BayWa r.e. – The Jacumba Solar Farm developer

David Malmuth Development – Sports Area development proposal

San Diego Loyal SC

San Diego County Regional Airport Authority

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 569

Balboa Park Cultural Partnership

NUWI 2 CMR LLC – Donated $10,000 to New San Diego – 12-10-21

Associated Builders and Contractors

San Diego Community Power

Tootris Inc.

San Diego Regional Task Force on Homelessness

Miller Public Affairs – Donated $5,000 to New San Diego – 12-7-21

Notice that two sources of critical quotations on the hit mailers against Saldaña are from Jared Quient, who works for Laing’s client BayWa r.e. and Gretchen Newsom, who works for Laing’s client IBEW Local 569. And, two of the clients donated to New San Diego in 2021, one of which, NUWI 2 CMR LLC, was the second highest donation for the year, Miller Public Affairs was the other client.

City Lobbyist Filings

Laing’s ThreeSixty Public Strategies, Inc. filing for the second quarter of 2021, April 1 to June 30, showed who Laing lobbied and for what. The filing showed Laing lobbied city council member Monica Steppe and three people from council member Campbell’s office for the Balboa Park Cultural Partnership.

The filing also showed that Laing lobbied Campbell’s office for New Urban West, Inc., the Carmel Mountain Ranch developer with a major project coming before the city.

Laing Donations and Fundraisers in filings

During this same time period, Laing and her husband, Greg Block, showed the following donations for Campbell’s re-election and for Steppe’s election:

Laing – $650 to re-elect Campbell dated 6-30-21

Block – $500 for Campbell dated 6-30-21

Laing – $50 to Steppe dated 4-16-21.

Block – $650 to Steppe dated 6-26-21

The list of donations was then followed by information about fund-raising that Laing and her husband hosted in their home. The results:

Fundraiser Laing – 6-2-21 – Raised $3,125 to re-elect Campbell

Fundraiser Laing – 6-2-21 – Raised $7,949 for the Keep San Diego Healthy. Keep Dr. Jen Campbell No On the Recall.

Fundraiser Block – 6-2-21 – Raised $3,125 to re-elect Campbell

Fundraiser Block – 6-2-21 – Raised $7,949 for the Keep San Diego Healthy. Keep Dr. Jen Campbell Non On the Recall.

Fundraiser Laing – 6-26-21 – raised $9,300 for Steppe

Fundraiser Block – 6-26-21 – raised $9,300 for Steppe

All this fund-raising was in Laing’s home at the same time but the money is reported separately? Who is that fooling?

The next ThreeSixty filing was for the third quarter of 2021, July 1 to Sept 30. It showed that Laing again lobbied for New Urban West, Inc. This time Laing lobbied three people in Campbell’s office, Seamus Kennedy, Venus Molina, Campbell’s Chief of Staff, and Campbell herself.

It should be noted that Campbell was Council President at that time. Laing also lobbied Steppe and one of her staff for the development.

The September 14, 2021, city council vote on the Carmel Mountain Ranch development was 8-1 in favor. The lone dissenter was Marnie Von Wilpert, it was not Campbell or Steppe. Interestingly, ThreeSixty stated in the third quarter filing that it had ceased lobbying as of 9-30-21, two weeks after the vote.

Laing had contributed, or helped raise, a total of $23,298 for Campbell and $19,300 for Steppe only months before the council vote and then actively lobbied them both for a developer. At the very least, Campbell and Steppe should have abstained from that vote.

Laing appears to be a Democrat but her history in San Diego has not reflected that all too much.

She began working in the San Diego building industry at the San Diego Daily Transcript. She started as a copywriter and eventually became the managing editor. The Daily Transcript was the premier construction industry publication in San Diego for many years. The building business is notoriously conservative.

After the Daily Transcript, Laing worked for the following conservative employers:

Union-Tribune

San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce

Sempra Energy

Deputy Press Secretary for Jerry Sanders

Tom Shepherd’s Public Policy Strategies Inc.

There is little doubt that Laing is sympathetic to the development industry and those who have been controlling San Diego politics for years. Another of Laing’s credentials reinforces that — Laing was a vice president of the San Diego YIMBY Democrats. The YIMBY goals align very nicely with the developer’s goals.

What all this shows is that the mayor’s communications director, has no qualms playing dirty politics — and neither does Todd. And, it further shows the “Democrats” in office now are as aligned with the development industry as have been all past city administrations.

Local politicians are never content to be local; it is just a training ground for higher and higher offices. To be a successful politician in this city, you can leap to the next rung — and it is best to get along with the development industry. That is where the money is. But, that only is necessary if there exists the drive for the next office in the politician.

Gloria has that drive and he wants to keep Campbell in the District 2 seat because she is a “yes-woman.” The mayor is intent on building a record for himself that will propel him on from our little burg and he needs council cooperation.

Lori Saldaña does not offer blind obedience to Gloria because she has no reason to. Campbell does, she needs his support to get re-elected.

Some San Diego “Democrats,” including those currently leading the city, appear to be emulating the low tactics that have become standard for one political party. If it is necessary to do things like this to be successful, what is the point.