Mayor Gloria Behind Saldaña Attack Mailers

By Geoff Page

It is becoming increasingly clear that there is a concerted effort to torpedo Lori Saldaña’s campaign for the District 2 city council seat. And it appears that it is other Democrats, the mayor’s friends, who are behind it all.

A May 21 article in La Prensa about the 101 Ash Street debacle was an eyeopener for many reasons. The biggest bombshell was that the District 2 incumbent council member, Campbell, voted with the majority to approve purchasing the building. Campbell was previously opposed. La Prensa stated:

Inside source say the Council, Mayor, and City Attorney’s office agreed to keep vote secret from the public until after the June 7th election where Councilwoman Campbell is being challenged by former State Assemblyman Lori Saldaña and Dr. Joel Day, a former City policy advisor.

It has been apparent for a long time that Campbell is a bootlicker. She did this with Faulconer and is now toadying for Gloria. It looks like Gloria is rewarding her for the loyalty by sending everyone after the biggest threat to Campbell’s re-election, Lori Saldaña.

The Rag has written about the dark money mailers that are hitting Saldaña. Most of the mailers are paid for by a PAC named New San Diego, formed by Gil Cabrera, the pal Gloria appointed to chair the Airport Authority. A list of New San Diego’s contributors was published in The Rag and a review of the names reveals Gloria’s shadow.

Here are the obvious Gloria supporters on the New San Diego contributor list.

Craig Bennedetto – California Strategies

Benjamin Haddad – California Strategies

Nancy Chase – contributed $1,550 to Gloria’s mayoral campaign.

The Cabrera Firm – Gil Cabrera

Anthony Bernal – worked for Gloria

Rachel Laing – Gloria’s current communications director

Clarissa Falcon

Mel Katz – Manpower, Inc. donated $10,000 to Gloria’s mayoral campaign.

Rachel Laing is a direct connection to the mayor. Laing had a company named ThreeSixty Public Strategies, Inc. that recently closed its doors. The business address is 525 B Street, Suite 1420. The agent for the filing was Gil Cabrera.

Another hit piece mailer came out bashing Saldaña but this one also pushed the Republican candidate, Linda Lukacs. The mailer was created by a different PAC, Community Voices San Diego. The address on the mailer was 525 B Street, Suite 1420, the same address as the mayor’s communication director’s former business. According to the building, ThreeSixty Public Strategies is subletting Suite 1420.

Is it possible that Gloria’s minions would go to the extreme of pushing a Republican for the D2 seat just to spend more money bashing Saldaña? Was the purpose of this mailer really just intended to attack Saldaña again? Why did the mailer pushing Lukacs only target Saldaña and none of the other candidates running for the D2 seat?

This may be something more than it appears. As explained in The Rag piece about New San Diego, the PAC cannot spend more than 70% of its contributions opposing or promoting a single candidate or it would be reclassified as a primary candidate committee. This would be a change from a PAC that is not aligned to any candidate to a candidate-controlled PAC.

As related here in The Rag, Campbell issued a press statement that contained the very same lies that the hit piece mailers have contained. It does not take a genius to see that Campbell and the originator of these hit piece mailers are working together. Campbell did not even have the imagination to pick something that differed from the mailers.

According to New San Diego’s filings, it has spent $76,619.70 on mailers opposing Saldaña. The contributions New San Diego reported totaled $105,850. This means New San Diego has spent 72% of its funds to oppose a single candidate. This violates the requirements of a general purpose committee and New San Diego should be reclassified for what it really is, a Campbell PAC.

What if another PAC spent money appearing to push the Republican candidate while bashing Saldaña? At this point no one believes Lukacs stands a chance, so promoting her would not represent much risk. But, it did give Saldaña’s opposition more money to spend attacking her than what New San Diego’s limits would allow.

Two of the negative quotes on several mailers were from former clients of Laing’s firm. One was from Jared Quient who works for the company, BayWa R.E. Solar Projects, LLC., building the big solar farm in Jacumba Saldaña is accused of trying to block. BayWa was one of Laing’s clients.

The other negative quote was from Gretchen Newsom representing the IBEW, another of Laing’s clients. Newsom was quoted about Saldaña supposedly being against solar power.

The new PAC in the story, Community Voices San Diego, is itself in violation of filing laws. A PAC is supposed to file a Form 410 detailing the type of PAC it is. A PAC is also supposed to file a Form 460 Recipient Committee Campaign Statement Cover Page, detailing all of the contributions to the PAC. Community Voices San Diego has not filed either the Form 410 or Form 460. The only filings on the city site are Forms 496 showing expenditures.

Community Voices’ original committee name was Community Voices San Diego sponsored by The Lincoln Club of San Diego County from May 6, 2018 to October 10, 2018, During this time period, the PAC pushed Lori Zapf and Chris Cate. The name dropped the Lincoln Club association in February 2020 when it became active again.

A Form 496 dated May 12, 2022 shows two contributions. The Chamber of Commerce gave $49,000 and the Downtown San Diego Partnership gave $20,000. Keep in mind that the Chamber paid for the mayor and Campbell’s recent trip to Washington, D.C. Why would these two organizations throw this much money into a can’t-win election?

Community Voices’s final Form 496, dated May 20, showed its cumulative total of expenditures to date as $67,610.95, all for Lukacs. Because there is no information about the PAC’s contributions, it is not possible to know if this is a candidate-controlled PAC or a general purpose committee. Because there is no filing on the contributions, it is impossible to know if the total of expenditures violates the 70% threshold. None of the forms are signed. Because the statement of the organization was also missing, it is impossible to know who is behind this PAC. Yet.

If the Community Voices expenditure of $67,610.95 is added to New San Diego’s expenditure total of $76,619.70 that would mean that $144,230.66 has been spent to attack Saldaña. And it appears the attacks are coming from fellow Democrats who are really Republicans in disguise.