Middle School Students Beautify and Inspire Point Loma

Generations Keeping Point Loma “Festa” Traditions and Beauty Alive

By Colleen O’Connor

The flags are up, the bunting unraveled, and the volunteers are prepping for Point Loma’s 2022 “Festa” or Feast of the Holy Spirit, which celebrates the city’s oldest ethnic festival and commemorates Portugal’s Queen St. Isabel.

Portuguese Hall and St. Agnes Church will provide the customary venues for the tradition of nightly rosary prayers and end with a celebratory Mass and parade on June 5th.

Among all the pageantry, tradition, and prayerfulness that the Festa provides, there is another standout this year.

The volunteer Middle School students from Warren-Walker school added a much-needed, artful touch, to the neighborhood, painting over the previously unsightly utility boxes alongside the parking lot of Portuguese Hall; the staging area for the Festa.

Working over the weekend, priming, painting, and faithfully following the outlines provided a local artist, these students beautified the neighborhood (with help from the Point Loma Association).

For details see this. https://obrag.org/2020/02/point-lomans-nominate-a-utility-box-near-you-for-beautification/

This young generation of community givers are to be admired and applauded.

Something to cheer about. And just in time for the Festa.

So, thank you, middle students of Warren-Walker school (campuses in Ocean Beach, Point Loma and Mission Valley) for providing some beauty and inspiration for all to admire.