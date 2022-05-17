‘Romantic Old Roseville’ Presented by Ocean Beach Historical Society – Thursday, May 19

Everyone is invited to the Ocean Beach Historical Society’s presentation on “Romantic Old Roseville” by Kitty McDaniel.

Please join them for the free program Thursday, May 19 at 7 pm at Water’s Edge Community, 1984 Sunset cliffs Blvd.

Romantic Old Roseville, once a separate town, was known as Roseville-on-the-Bay.

Roseville is the oldest settled part of the peninsula. Please join Ocean Beach Historical Society and our featured speaker Kitty McDaniel, as she explores the origins and early days of the Roseville community.