OB Library Now Open – 4 Days a Week With Limited Hours

The Ocean Beach branch of the San Diego Library opened today, May 16, and currently has a limited hour schedule and is only open for 4 days a week. But it’s open and it has opened even before it was “scheduled” to reopen.

Here are the new hours:

Monday and Tuesday: Hours are 11:30 am to 8 pm.

Wednesday and Thursday: Hours are 9:30 am to 6 pm.