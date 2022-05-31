Complaint Lodged Against Gil Cabrera for Violating Airport Authority Ethics Code by Accepting Improper Donations to His Attack Group

Below is a copy of an anonymous ethics complaint against Gil Cabrera, chair of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority and the source of hit piece mailers against Lori Saldaña. It appears that it may have been generated by The Rag’s exposure of Cabrera as the source of the mailers, containing outright lies and distortions about Saldaña, that people are finding in their mailboxes.

The complaint alleges that Cabrera violated the Airport Authority’s Code of Ethics. The complaint says that Cabrera accepted contributions to Cabrera’s PAC from three people who do business with the airport. The three are Craig Bennedetto, Benjamin Haddad, and Todd Gloria’s communications director, Rachael Laing, before she joined Gloria’s staff this year. It is alleged that this violated one section of the Ethics Code.

The complaint also identified an email blast attributed to Cabrera that contained “Mayor Todd Gloria’s Voting Guide.” This could be an ethics violation “if any of the recipients of the email are board members or employees of the Authority or persons doing business with the Authority.”

The complaint contains specific references to the Authority’s Ethics Code. It is addressed to Kimberly J. Becker, President/CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority and is dated May 24, 2022. Here is the body of the complaint without attachments:

Re: Ethics Complaint Regarding Violations of the Airport Authority Ethics Code

Dear Ms. Becker:

I am a resident of San Diego writing anonymously to lodge a complaint, and request an investigation, regarding violations of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority Ethics Code by the chairman of the board of the Authority, Guillermo “Gil” Cabrera.

Included with this complaint is documentary evidence which demonstrates that, at a minimum, Mr. Cabrera has violated the Authority’s Ethics Code on at least three occasions.

The Authority’s Ethics Code Article 2, Section 2.11(f) reads as follows:

No Board member or Employee shall knowingly ask, directly or indirectly, any of the following for a political contribution or to do any political activity:

(1) Any Board member or Employee; and

(2) Anyone that the Board member or Employee knows or should know does business or intends to do business with the Authority or has done business with the Authority during the previous twelve (12) months.

On August 9, 2021, Mr. Cabrera formed an Independent Expenditure Committee (also known as a Political Action Committee, or “PAC”) named “New San Diego” (the “New San Diego PAC”). Mr. Cabrera is identified as the “Principal Officer” of this New San Diego PAC Committee. (Attachment 1, FPPC 410 form dated 8-9-21).

On December 7, 2021, the New San Diego PAC received a contribution of $1,250 from Craig Benedetto, Principal of the lobbying firm California Strategies. (Attachment 2, FPPC 460 form dated 1-25-22).

On December 8, 2021, the New San Diego PAC received a contribution of $1,250 from Benjamin Haddad, Government Affairs Consultant of the lobbying firm California Strategies. (Attachment 2, FPPC 460 form dated 1-25-22).

Both Mr. Benedetto and Mr. Haddad have done business with the Authority during the 12 months prior to their political contributions to the New San Diego PAC. Both lobbyists continue to do business with the Authority. (Attachment 3, EC-601 form dated 3-31-22).

On December 10, 2021, the New San Diego PAC received a contribution of $500 from Rachel Laing, Principal of the lobbying firm ThreeSixty Public Strategies. (Attachment 2, FPPC 460 form dated 1-25-22).

Ms. Laing has done business with the Authority during the 12 months prior to her political contribution to the New San Diego PAC. She continues to do business with the Authority. (Attachment 4, FPPC 700 form dated 1-5-22).

Because of Mr. Cabrera’s longtime association with Mr. Benedetto, Mr. Haddad, and Ms. Laing, his knowledge of their clients in San Diego, and his role as chair of the Authority board, Mr. Cabrera knew or should have known the three lobbyists did and continue to do business with the Authority. Nevertheless, either directly or indirectly, he asked the lobbyists for contributions to the New San Diego PAC, in violation of Ethics Code Article 2, Section 2.11(f)(2).

Additionally, on May 16, 2022, Mr. Cabrera, via the New San Diego PAC, emailed numerous voters in San Diego with a message purporting to be “Mayor Todd Gloria’s Voting Guide.” The email lists voting recommendations for 33 different political offices. The email identifies the address of the New San Diego PAC as 600 W Broadway, Suite 700, San Diego CA 92101-3370, which is the address of Mr. Cabrera’s law firm. (Attachment 5, New San Diego election email dated 5/16/22).

The transmission of the May 16 New San Diego election email by or authorized by Mr. Cabrera would also violate the Authority’s Ethics Code Article 2, Section 2.11(f)(1) and/or Article 2, Section 2.11(f)(2) if any of the recipients of the email are board members or employees of the Authority or persons doing business with the Authority. A separate violation would accrue for each such board member, employee, or person doing business with the Authority who received the email.